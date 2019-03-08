Six of the best for City Ladies as Durrant and Garrett bag a brace each

Chelsea Garrett celebrates her goal. Picture: Brian Coombes Archant

Norwich City Ladies swept to an impressive 6-2 win against Kent Football Club in Division One South East of the FA Women's National League at Plantation Park.

Aimee Durrant lets fly for City Ladies. Picture: Brian Coombes Aimee Durrant lets fly for City Ladies. Picture: Brian Coombes

Norwich City Ladies 6 Kent Football Club 2

From the outset Norwich threw down the gauntlet to take the game to Kent, launching a series of shots on Kent's goal.

With just eight minutes played, Aimee Durrant beat Grace Taylor from a corner kick to make it 1-0.

Megan Todd goes close for City Ladies. Picture: Brian Coombes Megan Todd goes close for City Ladies. Picture: Brian Coombes

The game then settled down with both sides enjoying periods of possession but on the half-hour mark the visitors pulled level thanks to Charley MacNeil's strike.

Norwich responded well and got their noses back in front thanks to Chelsea Garrett's fine effort from the edge of the area. With the bit between their teeth the Canaries make it 3-1 shortly after as Durrant grabbed her second of the afternoon with a header.

Garrett then got her second, stroking the ball past Taylor, and the match was all but over as a contest just before the break when Megan Todd side-footed home to make it 5-1.

Kent managed to pull one back nine minutes into the second period from a counter attack as MacNeil scored her second of the day.

The goal prompted Norwich to freshen up their side as Natasha Snelling came on for Rosie George and then Angelina Nixon replaced Reeanna Cook.

With the match all but won, Norwich made their final substitution with Keunna Dill coming on for Garrett.

The match was threatening to peter out but the Canaries managed to finish with a flourish as Snelling found the bottom corner in the last minute to make the final score 6-2.

The victory helped Norwich up to eighth in the table and they will be hoping to build on this performance when they entertain Cambridge City, who are 11th in the table, next Sunday at Plantation Park (kick-of 2pm).

Norwich: Armstrong, Robson, Parsons, Daviss, Cullum, Cook (Nixon 66), Durrant, Garrett (Dill 83), Todd, Collins George (Snelling 63), Subs not used: Jarvis & Bueggein

Referee: Ryan Starkey

Attendance: 100