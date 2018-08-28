Search

Advanced search

Norwich City mudlarks return to action with a four-goal haul at home

PUBLISHED: 12:27 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:27 11 December 2018

Norwich City Ladies' Aimee Durrant keeps her feet despite the mud at Plantation Park Picture: Brian Coombes

Norwich City Ladies' Aimee Durrant keeps her feet despite the mud at Plantation Park Picture: Brian Coombes

Archant

Norwich City Ladies returned to action after a weekend off with a 4-1 win over Luton Town Ladies in the FA Women’s National League.

Safe hands from Norwich City Ladies goalkeeper Hope Armstrong Picture: Brian CoombesSafe hands from Norwich City Ladies goalkeeper Hope Armstrong Picture: Brian Coombes

From the off on a wet and muddy Plantation Park pitch, both teams laid down a marker with their attacking prowess with early opportunities falling at either end, without reward.

Although Luton were enjoying their fair share of possession and chances on goal, it was Norwich who broke the deadlock on 27 minutes, when Aimee Durrant’s free-kick beat Kezia Hassall – the only goal of a frenetic 45 minutes of end-to-end attacking football.

The whistle had only just blown to signal the restart and Norwich doubled their lead, when Kathryn Stanley broke free, latched on to a loose ball and volleyed in from 18 yards.

Norwich now had the bit between their teeth and went close a few minutes later, as they attempted to put the game beyond Luton’s reach.

Abbi Tate celebrates Norwich's third goal. Picture: Brian CoombesAbbi Tate celebrates Norwich's third goal. Picture: Brian Coombes

But the visitors, with nothing to lose, rallied and they saw opportunities come and go without reward, due to a stoic Norwich defence and solid goalkeeping.

A series of Norwich substitutions during the middle of the half injected fresh legs and pace, with Kirstie Smith on for Summer Rogers, Abbi Tate on for Millie Daviss and Rosie George for Summer Ward.

With the game moving into the final 10 minutes two of the newcomers made telling contributions, with Abbi Tate making it 3-0 before Rosie George added a fourth.

Despite this final onslaught on goal, Luton continued to press on the counter-attack and score a decent consolation in injury time, when Amy Summerfield beat Hope Armstrong.

Rosie George celebrates after scoring Norwich City Ladies' fourth goal Picture: Brian CoombesRosie George celebrates after scoring Norwich City Ladies' fourth goal Picture: Brian Coombes

With three points secured, Norwich will prepare for their final fixture of the first half of the season when they travel to Billericay on Sunday.

Norwich: Armstrong, Parker, Ward (George 76), Diston, McDonald, Daviss (Tate 71), Rogers (Smith 60), Durrant, Snelling, Stanley, Cook. Subs not used: Kennedy, Musson.

Luton: Hassall, Kosky, Ferris, McKay, Carter, Summerfield, Ryan, Carroll, Abraham (Butler 75), Manning, Byron. Subs not used: Stewart, Guest.

Ref: Matthew Hudson. Att: 65.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of popular Norfolk photographer adjourned

Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Car park at Norwich park will be shut for more than three months

Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #342 talks Norwich City’s latest late show, Krul and Cantwell

Michael Bailey
The pinkun.com Norwich City Podcast returns to reflect on beating Bolton and all the big Canaries talking points.

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Gallery Pukki loving life under Farke as Canaries players spread festive cheer at hospital

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

‘We will never give up’ – Canaries in high spirits ahead of trip to Bristol

Teemu Pukki launched into celebration after scoring an injury-time winner against Bolton at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich United unveil ex-Canary Cedric Anselin as their new manager

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin is the new manager of Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists