Norwich City's Under-10s win regional girls title

Norwich City's Under-10 girls team celebrate their success in the regional championships Picture: ANNA HORSLEY Archant

Norwich City’s girls team came through a real test of nerve to win the Under-10 title at the East Regional In2Hockey Championships at Harleston at the weekend.

Harleston Magpies' Under-12 girls won their regional event on home soil to qualify for the national finals in Nottingham Picture: CLUB Harleston Magpies' Under-12 girls won their regional event on home soil to qualify for the national finals in Nottingham Picture: CLUB

The youngsters stormed through their group matches, winning all five games against teams from Cambridgeshire, Essex, Herts, Suffolk and Kent, scoring 12 goals and conceding none.

They then met a strong Canterbury side in the final, eventually winning a nerve wracking penalty strokes contest after the match had finished in a 2-2 draw.

The squad that did City proud was: Alice Baker, Phoebe Betts, Tilly Brucki, Georgia Demetriou, Charlotte Fern, Isla Hansell, Lottie Hood, Amelie Horsley and Lucy Webster.

There was more local success the following day when Harleston Magpies' Under-12s delighted the home crowd by winning their regional event. They beat Sevenoaks on penalties after a 2-2 draw in another nailbiting final to earn themselves a place at the national finals in Nottingham on May 18.