Norwich City Ladies seal another season in East League top flight

James Gray was on target as Harleston Magpies rounded off a successful season by beating St Albans Picture: PAT LEATE Patricia Leate

Norwich City have another season to look forward to in the top flight of the East Women’s League after getting the win they needed in their final fixture.

Pelicans Ladies line up for a team picture before their 4-3 win over Cambridge Nomads in Division 2NW of the East League Picture: TRACY BOWER Pelicans Ladies line up for a team picture before their 4-3 win over Cambridge Nomads in Division 2NW of the East League Picture: TRACY BOWER

A priceless goal from Olivia Williams guided them to a 1-0 success over St Albans at Taverham which ensured they didn’t have to rely on a favour from elsewhere.

Harleston Magpies II ended up two places above City in eighth after going down 4-1 at promoted Chelmsford.

Dereham will be joining City and Magpies next term but missed out of the Division 1N title when leaders Cambridge University beat Lowestoft 6-1, condemning their visitors to a bottom two finish in the process.

Long-time leaders Dereham were held to a 2-2 draw by Cambridge City III in their final match to end up three points adrift in second.

It has been an up and down campaign for Norwich Dragons but they ended it in impressive style with a 3-1 win over Ipswich and East Suffolk at The Den. Issy Wolfe, Maddy Reynolds and Liv Thomas got the goals.

Watton and Dragons II both missed out on promotion from Division 2NE after losing their final fixtures.

Watton went down 3-2 at champions North Norfolk while Dragons lost 5-2 at Bury St Edmunds, who claimed second spot as a result. Jess Bennett scored twice as Dragons fought back from 2-0 down before the hosts took control.

Norwich City II finished well with a 5-2 win at Christchurch (Matilda Butterworth, Georgia Cleveland, Hannah Jarvis, Rosie Humphrey, Lucy Tilbrook).

In Division 2NW Pelicans won 4-3 at Cambridge Nomads with Poppy Beales scoring a hat-trick and Ella Picton also on target.

Men’s East League

Harleston Magpies rounded off their Premier A campaign with a hard-fought 4-3 victory against St Albans at Weybread which saw them finish four points behind champions Wapping in second.

Player-coach Tim Whiteman led the way with a hat-trick while James Gray was also on target and Jude Pottruff impressed on his home debut.

Norwich City went down 3-0 at Cambridge University but still have a chance to climb a place to ninth, with a re-arranged game at St Albans completing their season next week.

Dereham drew 2-2 with Havering at Greenfields Road to finish fourth in Premier B, but that was more than good enough to seal promotion, with the top five all going up due to league reorganisation.

Norwich City II rounded off a difficult campaign in Division One with a battling 1-1 draw with Cambridge University II (Jeremy Elliott) while Magpies II shared 10 goals with Wisbech.

It hasn’t been a memorable season for the four Norfolk representatives in Division 2NE, with Dereham II’s 4-3 win at Bury St Edmunds the only final day success.

Pelicans II went down 2-1 at home to Cambridge Nomads, Norwich Dragons lost 3-2 at St Ives (Rupert Snelling, Ollie King) and a 10-man Norwich City III side were crushed 9-0 at Kettering.

Broadland Exiles failed in their bid for promotion from Division 5NE after losing 6-3 to local rivals Norwich City VI. As it was close rivals Dereham III had a goalfest against Sudbury III to snatch second spot. Exiles’ scorers were John Baker, Ian White and Mark Varley.

Empresa Norfolk League

Premier Division champions Broadland finished a triumphant season on a high note when they won 9-1 at bottom team Dereham III to make it 22 straight wins.

Kelly Allen score four goals to finish the season one behind leading scorer Dani Parke who found the net twice to take her tally to 30. Helen Kelly, Helen Brockington and Lydia Lawrence completed the scoring.

Loddon saw off Lowestoft Railway 3-2 in their final game to remain second but Norwich City III also won and will move above them if they win their re-arranged fixture at Pelicans II next Saturday.

With youngsters Gabby Sharp, Frances Underhill and keeper Sophia Colman all getting a chance, City saw off Evergreens 3-2 on Saturday courtesy of goals from skipper Kim Lusher and Liv Greenway.

Harleston Magpies IV made sure of fourth place after winning 2-1 at Pelicans II while Broadland II came out on top on top in a dramatic basement battle at Norwich City IV to end any fears of relegation. In a match that had a 50-plus crowd enthralled from start to finish they came from behind three times to win 4-3, with the vastly experienced Nikki Baker completing her hat-trick to settle it. A Dani Parke shot was deflected in for Broadland’s other goal while Niamh Campbell, Abi Flatt and Emily Leeming scored for City.

In the other top flight game Norwich Dragons IV drew 2-2 with UEA II thanks to a brace from Lisa Harwood.

The top two in Division One both rounded off their campaigns with victories, champions Diss winning 3-0 at Watton II and Reepham 5-1 at Dragons VI. Carrow finished third following a 5-0 drubbing of Magpies V.