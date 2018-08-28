Men’s hockey: Norwich City miss great chance to claim first win of season

Norwich City missed a great chance to record their first win of the season in Premier A when they were held to a 3-3 draw by West Herts - after being 3-1 up at the break.

After going behind early on City put together a well worked move and Pete Morgan finished calmly. It wasn’t long before a sublime drag-flick from Tom Cooke found the top right corner and in the dying minutes of the half Cameron Cooke stretched the lead from a tight angle. City’s problems started when yellow cards started to be brandished, with Tom Cooke, Jack Ingham and Pete Morgan all off the field at the same time.

West Herts used their numerical advantage well and scored twice in quick succession to come away with a point.

Harleston Magpies are now just three points of the summit after extending their winning run to five matches with a dramatic 2-1 success at Cambridge City II.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through a superb team goal. Andrew Bedwell, Tom Sumner, Ben Gowing and Raunaq Rai were all involved in a flowing move from the back which culminated in an emphatic finish from James Gray.

City got back on level terms in the second half and the game looked set to end in a draw but in the final minute the visitors won a short corner and the ball bounced kindly for Dave Gilbert to fire home the winner.

“Right up to the end I never doubted we would score - the belief is half the battle. Roll on next week!” said stand-in skipper Gowing, whose side are at home to Bedford on Saturday.

Like Norwich City Dereham were up against West Herts opposition in Premier B, and recorded an excellent 6-3 win against their seconds in Watford.

Harleston Magpies II’s good run in Division One continued when they beat Broxbourne 3-1 but there was no joy again for Norwich City II, who remain bottom after losing 2-0 at Wapping III.

Norwich Dragons drew 2-2 with visitors Kettering in Division 2NE (Sam Avery, Jono Chaney-Baxter) while Pelicans beat Long Sutton 3-2, Dereham II lost 5-3 at home to Cambridge South and Norwich City III went down 4-3 at Bourne Deeping II (Rees Leonard, Dan Cheesman, William Kidner).

Broadland Exiles went marching on in Division 5NE, wining 5-1 at Ipswich &ES V (Ian White 2, Rob Panter 2, Fergus Clarke).