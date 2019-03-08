Norwich City Girls CSF side celebrate magnificent double

Norwich City Girls CSF have enjoyed a season to savour. Picture: Norwich CSF Archant

Six members of the Norwich City Ladies squad have just completed a magnificent season with Norwich City Girls CSF side.

In the space of three weeks, Alice Parker, Hope Armstrong, Rosie George, Natasha Youngs, Eliza McDonald and Reeanna Cook clinched the league title thanks to a 2-1 victory against Swindon Town and followed that up with a memorable trip to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium to clinch a sensational double by winning the National Cup Final.

Their successes earned them a place in the North v South Super Cup Final at the National Sports Centre in Lilleshall against Manchester City. Whilst the Sky Blues won 2-0 on the day, the girls have achieved amazing things this season.

With the Women's World Cup underway and receiving huge attention throughout the country, Norwich City Ladies are keen to widen their supporter base and build on the huge potential that exists throughout the side by running a #MeetOurTeam campaign on Twitter which offer insights into the players' footballing stories.