'Devastating' - Canaries fans react to Tier 4 announcement

Published: 4:56 PM December 23, 2020

Could fans be set to return to Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans have reacted with disappointment after the government's Tier 4 announcement ushered behind closed doors football back into Carrow Road.

For the past month, supporters had been allowed to attend games at Carrow Road, with Tier 2 restrictions allowing up to 2,000 fans to attend home games.

It meant supporters were able to attend the recent games against Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City - from which the club took maximum points.

However, after the county was plunged into Tier 4 on Wednesday, it meant all upcoming games until further notice will be played behind-closed-doors.

The news comes as a blow to supporters awaiting their first games back, as well as those who had already been able to attend.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said he was happy and not particularly surprised to hear the news, but stressed that the safety of supporters at Carrow Road has to be the priority. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said: "It is greatly disappointing but at the end of the day health has to come before football.

"I went to the Sheffield Wednesday game and I thought it was a very, very, safe environment and I know how much work has gone on behind the scenes to make it happen.

"It is obviously massively disappointing for the club for that reason."

Di Cunningham, who has been appointed as a director of the Norfolk County FA Picture: David Cleverdon - Credit: Archant

Di Cunningham, founder of the Proud Canaries fan group, added: "I'm utterly devastated for the club - I know just how much work everybody has put into making it happen so for it to just be whisked away hurts.

"It's disappointing for the fans as well. I have been lucky enough to get tickets to all but one of the games that have been played in front of supporters this season and it just meant so much to be back.

"I really hope it also doesn't affect performances on the pitch too, certainly against Sheffield Wednesday when we came from behind late on there was a real surge and the fans were a real 12th man, even if there was only 2,000 of us.

"For us to be placed into Tier 4 after so much hard work is just such bad luck and I am now starting to worry about the sustainability of the club without it."

In a statement addressing the news, the club confirmed that supporters who had already bought tickets for the upcoming games against Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley would be issued with automatic refunds.