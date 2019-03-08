Norwich City fans delight as Ipswich Town are relegated from the Championship

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert on the touchline during his team's game against Birmingham at Portman Road Picture: Steve Waller (www.stephenwaller.com) © Copyright Stephen Waller

Norwich City fans were not able to contain their delight on Saturday afternoon as Ipswich Town became the first team to be relegated in the English Football League this season.

Lukas Jutkiewicz made it 1-0 to Birmingham at Portman Road Picture: Steve Waller (www.stephenwaller.com) Lukas Jutkiewicz made it 1-0 to Birmingham at Portman Road Picture: Steve Waller (www.stephenwaller.com)

Anything less than a win would have meant Ipswich lost their 17-year spot in the Championship, but after a goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz after just seven minutes, not even an equaliser could save the Suffolk side.

Norwich City fans took to social media to celebrate, as they prepare for tomorrow’s televised game at relegation threatened Wigan (midday), and have seen Sheffield United slip up again.

As the Canaries push for promotion rival Ipswich’s demise only ramped up spirits ahead of tomorrow’s match.

