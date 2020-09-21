Thurlow Nunn clash called off due to coronavirus scare
PUBLISHED: 14:23 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 21 September 2020
Robert Walkley
Norwich CBS’ Thurlow Nunn First Division North clash against Mulbarton Wanderers has been postponed as they await the results of a coronavirus test for one of their players.
A CBS player had been in contact with someone through work who had been displaying Covid-19 symptoms and has been advised to also undergo a test for the virus.
The result is yet to come back but, after holding discussions with the league and Mulbarton, it was decided the match should be postponed.
Debenham LC, who Norwich CBS played at the weekend in a match that was abandoned at 1-1 due to an injury to a player, have also been informed and will be kept updated.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.