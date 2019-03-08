Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Wins for Goddard, Vian and Blunden on Norwich boxing show

PUBLISHED: 23:04 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 23:04 15 March 2019

Liam Goddard on his way to victory Picture: Chris Lakey

Liam Goddard on his way to victory Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

Norwich’s Liam Goddard enhanced his burgeoning reputation with his third straight win as a pro on Friday night.

Goddard overcame the tricky Sergio Gugliotta 40:36 over four rounds in front of a noisy crowd at the Airport Holiday Inn Hotel.

The 22-year-old super-welterweight is highly thought of by trainer Graham Everett - and he showed why. Gugliotta was making only his second pro appearance, but, at 31 and with scores of amateur fights on his record, he was far from rookie status.

Goddard has to overcome all sorts, and Gugliotta was tough, difficult and with a propensity to go in head first. But Goddard’s movement was good and, if a spot of bother looked to be imminent, he worked his way out of well.

“It’s something we have worked on in the gym and his movement was good,” said Everett. “If I get the chance to put him into a six-rounder now I will, because we won’t be hanging around with Liam.”

There were also good wins for fellow city boxer Owen Blunden and Connor Vian, a serving para who lives at Briston in north Norfolk.

Vian was up against the tricky Latvian Kristaps Zulgis, who had a significant height advantage. Vian bloodied his nose in the second round and offered more options than his opponent, who struggled to lay many significant punches on Vian.

For Vian, it was a banana skin avoided given that news of his next fight will be announced on Monday – and that means it is likely to be more than a four-rounder.

The super-welterweight has nine wins on is 11-fight record and is another who is highly rated.

Blunden was in action for only the second time and he picked up another win, stopping Reece Smith after 156 seconds of their scheduled four-round welterweight contest.

Smith made the mistake of goading Blunden who accepted the challenge to attack, with interest. Smith hit the deck and couldn’t beat the count.

The promoters lost two fights on the day, but the consolation for top of the bill cruiserweight Iain Martell is that they were able to get him on to a show in Bedford on Saturday night.

