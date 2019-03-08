Video
BOXING LIVE STREAM: Follow all the action from Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:14 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 15 November 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Norwich hosts another big night of boxing - and we will be there covering it from the first bell.
Iain Martell, Joe Steed, Liam Goddard, Owen Blunden, debutant Bernardo Maritime and Norfolk's first female professional boxer, Stevi Levy, are all on the bill at The Halls.
For Levy, it is a professional debut, while cruiserweight Martell will be looking to enhance his claims for a Southern Area title fight in the new year.