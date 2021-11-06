Goddard and Walsh pencilled in for huge Norwich fight night

Norwich is to host its biggest boxing show in more than a decade next month.

Promoter Mervyn Turner has pencilled in up to 10 bouts at the Norfolk Showground on December 18 - a night when Norwich favourite Liam Goddard defends his Southern Area welterweight title.

Former British champion Ryan Walsh will also return to the ring as he looks to challenge for another Lonsdale belt.

All four of the local fighters – Owen Blunden, Emma Dolan, Mike Webber-Kane and Frankie Davey – who won at a Bonfire Night show in the city on Friday night will appear while there will be a return for Wisbech’s Joe Steed and Connor Vian. Chingford’s Mikey Sakyi completes the current list, with more expected to be added.

“It is a big show with some good names and there is a good crop of up-and-coming fighters, they will all be on,” said Everett. “We’re back at the Showground, great venue and we have a good history there with Jon Thaxton winning the European title there we have had some great nights there.”

Norwich's Owen Blunden raises his arms after beating Jamie Quinn - Credit: Damien Pearl

Blunden topped the bill on Friday and was discipline personified as he beat the experienced Jamie Quinn, but star of the show was Emma Dolan, who gave Slovakian visitor Claudia Ferenczi a torrid time over four rounds.

“She looks the real deal,” said Everett. “She is so fast, so sharp, so intelligent. She absolutely hammered that girl and did everything but stop her. If it had been a six-rounder it would have been all over.

“I think Emma is one for the future - good age, good experience, lovely to work with, a good person.”

Emma Dolan, right, was an impressive winner - Credit: Damien Pearl

“I felt Owen needed show a lot of discipline and he showed that – put some good combinations together picked his shots well, against a special and vastly experienced man. I am really happy with Owen.”

Great Yarmouth welterweight Mikie Webber-Kane backed by noisy support was a 40:37 winner over Lee Hallett, while Ipswich super-middleweight Frankie Davey beat Burnley’s former bare knuckle fighter Seamus Devlin 40:36.

“Frankie I thought looked superb,” said Everett. “I thought Mikie boxed superbly as well – he didn’t have an easy fight against a very experienced opponent.”

Tickets for the December 19 event are expected to go on sale www.shamrockboxing.co.uk this week