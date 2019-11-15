Video

Norwich boxing will make history on Friday night when the county's first professional women's boxer takes to the stage at one of its shows. Stevi Levy appears on the New Generation Show at The Halls having shared Graham Everett's gym with British and European champions - and fighters as hungry as she is to show their worth. The single mum from King's Lynn has boxed on MMA shows, but this will be the first time she has performed in the squared circle. Everett is looking forward to a fight he wasn't sure he would ever witness - and insists the 26-year-old has been getting no favours as she prepares for her debut. "It is new to me, a first," he said. "She is a great character, she works really hard. She has been coming over here three or four time a week for quite a while now. I would like to think she has improved a lot, but she is a very good acquisition for the gym. "I didn't know if this would ever happen but it has happened and I am really looking forward to the journey. "Stevi gets spoken to the same way as everyone else - we might still hold the door open because that is just the way some of us are. "This is progress, moving with the times. Female boxing is becoming very, very big and it doesn't take a lot to get in a really good position, and I think she is good enough." Another women's boxer, from Greece, Kallia Kourouni - also known as Pink Tyson - is also on the bill, but it is Norfolk fighters who dominate on a night when education will be the buzz word for Everett... Iain Martell The more experience we can get him in a short time the better and the sooner we will reach our goal. There is a bit of conversation going on with one or two people about a big fight in the spring next year but the whole objective now is to keep busy, keep in the gym, keep fighting and keep learning so when that opportunity comes we are ready. Iain's opponent has lost lots of fights, but he is a tough and he has been in with some quality - Dillian Whyte, Gary Cornish and our own Sam Sexton. He took Sam six rounds, Cornish four and Whyte six - that is a tough man. It is a feather in Iain's cap if he gets him out. He is one of those fighters you meet on the way up and you just have to get past. He is a right little hard man. Joe Steed Joe has been a bit unlucky since his TV appearance (his last fight in March) - he's had a bit of illness and injury but he is firing on all four cylinders, he is looking good, he is maturing, it is just consistency. He is always in the gym, and working very hard and let's hope he can perform on the night. He has got a good fight, a decent fight in Kristaps Zulgis, who has had a couple of KO wins on the road and is decent. Joe looked really good on his last appearance and now we have to get back to where we were. Liam Goddard He has made tremendous progress and his sparring with Ryan Walsh and Liam Walsh has been fantastic. It is such a great education in his own house. He has an absolute army of fans as well. Liam has a six-rounder against Lee Hallett who is a very tough kid, very capable. He doesn't win that many but if he gets a sniff he will try and take it. He fights good, hard fights on the road all the time and is a good test - a strong little southpaw who will push Liam hard. Owen Blunden The quiet man who is educating himself in the world of boxing. He is a great lad and is working hard - he has been sparring with Michael Walsh, which is very educational. He has done a few rounds with Ryan Walsh and sparred with Lewis Adams, who has just fought for a Southern Area title and was very unlucky to drop a decision. Owen's a quiet lad, tucks himself away, and is another one whose fan base is building all the time - a good prospect with a good future. Bernardo Maritime Bernardo is a bit of a different character but another who has fitted into the gym really well. He was born in Mozambique, boxed for Northern Ireland as an amateur, then boxed in Cambridgeshire for march and is now boxing for us in Norwich. This is his pro debut and he will be up against Fonz Alexander, who is a far from easy fighter. If Bernardo does the wrong things, like blow himself out, pushes himself out too hard, Fonz will take advantage so I have been on his case and told him what he needs to do - he has a lot of family flying in from Northern Ireland to watch him.

