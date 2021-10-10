News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Back to frying chips' - Norwich fighter's verdict after defeat

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:58 PM October 10, 2021   
Rylan Charlton (left) in action against Luke Willis during the English Title Lightweight Eliminator

Rylan Charlton, left, on the attack against Luke Willis in Liverpool - Credit: PA

Norwich boxer Rylan Charlton joked it was back to the kitchen after suffering a split decision defeat in Liverpool.

Charlton was edged out by Luke Willis in an English lightweight title eliminator on Saturday night.

One judge, Michael Alexander scored it a draw, 95-95, while both Phil Edwards and Howard Foster gave Willis the edge 95-94.

“It’s annoying,” said Charlton. “It’s one of those things, but I didn’t start as quickly as I should have done, I should have started quicker. I caught him with some shots, but I wasn’t picking my shots like I could have done.”

Charlton has lost his last two outings, having started his pro career with six wins and a draw. Asked what was next in his boxing career, Charlton said, with a smile: “Back to chopping onions in the kitchen, frying chips - back to probably kitchen work for me I think.”

The fight was on the undercard of the clash between Liam Smith and Merseyside rival Anthony Fowler - won by Smith with an eighth-round knockout.

