'Back to frying chips' - Norwich fighter's verdict after defeat
- Credit: PA
Norwich boxer Rylan Charlton joked it was back to the kitchen after suffering a split decision defeat in Liverpool.
Charlton was edged out by Luke Willis in an English lightweight title eliminator on Saturday night.
One judge, Michael Alexander scored it a draw, 95-95, while both Phil Edwards and Howard Foster gave Willis the edge 95-94.
“It’s annoying,” said Charlton. “It’s one of those things, but I didn’t start as quickly as I should have done, I should have started quicker. I caught him with some shots, but I wasn’t picking my shots like I could have done.”
Charlton has lost his last two outings, having started his pro career with six wins and a draw. Asked what was next in his boxing career, Charlton said, with a smile: “Back to chopping onions in the kitchen, frying chips - back to probably kitchen work for me I think.”
The fight was on the undercard of the clash between Liam Smith and Merseyside rival Anthony Fowler - won by Smith with an eighth-round knockout.
