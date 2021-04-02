New coach brings England experience to Norwich

Published: 6:00 AM April 2, 2021

Norwich Rugby Club have appointed Ben Scully as their new head coach.

He replaces Lee Parry, who has taken up employment with the RFU after a successful few years with the club that saw them promoted to London 1 North at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Director of Rugby David Everitt said: “Ben is a Level 3 coach with several seasons coaching at London 1 North and has worked for the RFU in Essex. He started his coaching journey at Bury St Edmunds working with their Academy before moving on to Sudbury for three seasons, joining Colchester last season.

"His coaching style and ethos is very much in line with that of Lee Parry and I am sure that given the opportunity he will prove every bit as successful for us."

Scully said: “I am very excited to be joining a club that is ambitious with their plans over the next few seasons and a coaching and playing squad that are willing to be challenged on the training pitch. This will fit well with my playing and coaching philosophy. I love being a part of teams that are exciting with ball in hand. In particular I love the 'broken field' elements of the game, and want the team to get really excited on turnover ball and the transition from defence to attack.

“Having coached both Sudbury and more recently Colchester, I know London 1 North is a tough and attritional league, but I believe that upskilling the players to have the confidence to move the ball with pace and accuracy under pressure can unlock defences and show the opposition some difficult pictures.“

Scully's previous experiences also include an internship with Eddie Jones and the England Men's XV during the 2016 season, during which time he learned a huge amount not only about coaching, but how to create an elite learning environment. He has held previous roles as head of skill development at St Joseph's College, Ipswich and second in charge of rugby at Ipswich School as well as his current role as Men's XV head coach of Norway Rugby.