Vikings are back in action - and it's already a 'sell-out'

Published: 6:00 AM April 30, 2021

With Covid restrictions limiting spectator numbers, North Walsham Vikings’ match against Holt at Scottow Park on Saturday is already a “sell out”.

The RFU granted permission for the game to go ahead on the basis that Government guidelines would be strictly adhered to, so anyone without a ticket should not turn up on spec as they will be refused entry.

Failure to comply could result in a heavy fine. Consequently, the club has organised a “beer garden” whereby socially distanced tables for six will be set out around the pitch and drinks have to be ordered at the table. All spectators needed to book in advance and register for track and trace purposes.

This is the first of three games for the Vikings in May, all to be played under amended rules which include the exclusion of mauls and scrums. On May 8 there is a return fixture at Holt, and on May 15 they travel to Shelford.

Vikings have been holding twice weekly sessions with impressive numbers at all of them, and head coach James Knight will now be able to see the results of their efforts in a game that will be played over four 20-minute periods with rotation of players.

Knight has selected 30 players, of whom eight or 10 came knocking on the Scottow door during the enforced break seeking to make a step up.

Some, like brothers Joe and Charlie Hawkins, learned their rugby in the Scottow Youth section before going back to the ‘family’ club Crusaders to play the adult game.

Other returnees include Henry Dewing, who scored 684 points in 85 matches before moving to London, and Harry Agnew, who played a few games for the Raiders before heading to University.

Moving up from Walsham Colts are prop Henley Brightman and back Ross Magnus while flanker Matt Musindi has joined from UEA.



