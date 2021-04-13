News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Walsham Vikings busy preparing for a return to action

person

Paul Morse

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021   
North Walsham rugby club Vikings in training

North Walsham Vikings back in training - Credit: Richard Polley

Following the easing of lockdown, rugby has been making a cautious return to Scottow Park, home of North Walsham Rugby Club.

Guidance set out in the government approved RFU’s “Return to Rugby Road Map” has allowed, since March 29, some limited training and tag/touch matches. From April 26 more intensive training, including additional contact work, and “adapted law matches” can take place.

The key law adaptations are the exclusion of mauls and scrums. This easing of restrictions has enabled the Vikings to return to training, the two three-day rugby camps for the Easter Holidays to go ahead, the Youth, Minis and Valkyries to resume Sunday mornings and the scheduling of some friendlies for the Vikings next month.

North Walsham rugby club Easter camps

North Walsham's Easter camps were a big success - Credit: Richard Polley

Two of those games are against Holt, at home on May 1 then away on May 8, whilst on May 15 they travel to Shelford.

Further ahead, on June 19, they play Cambridge University, again away, and hope that by then normal laws will apply, although that is dependent on the situation with the pandemic.

Looking ahead to these fixtures, director of rugby James Knight said: "It's just be great to play again and I’m looking forward to seeing our new signings in action, all 13 will get game time. Not playing has been tough.

"Nevertheless, we’ve made the best of it, training hard whenever allowed, keeping up the social side as much as we can within Covid restrictions. Our focus is being ready to compete against the best in London & South East Premier when it hopefully starts on September 4.

Most Read

  1. 1 People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening
  2. 2 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
  3. 3 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  1. 4 Woman found dead in country park is named
  2. 5 Hospital's walk-in vaccine clinic suspended after poor attendance
  3. 6 Streets of Norwich packed as lockdown rules ease
  4. 7 Lanes closed after lorry hits A47 central reservation
  5. 8 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
  6. 9 Boss says sorry for fake worker's 'vile' comments about Prince Philip
  7. 10 Months of resurfacing work on Norfolk's roads to start

"We want to hit the ground running. Promotion was a huge achievement, but it was a beginning not an end.”

An average of 50 have been attending training and Knight has been pleased with the skills and commitment shown.

North Walsham rugby club Easter camp

Getting back into the swing of it at a North Walsham rugby club Easter camp - Credit: Richard Polley

The Easter Camps proved hugely popular with record numbers. Nearly 120 were at the Minis Camp the week before Easter and around 80 to the Youth one a week later. Knight and Vikings coach Ryan Oakes ran the camps, assisted by Vikings players Frank Scott and Jamie Hooker. The new school term will see the club’s Schools Programme recommence.


Rugby

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus