Jim Riley scores four tries as North Walsham claim yet another win

Dan Smith closes in on the try line for North Walsham against Brentwood Picture: HYWEL JONES Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham made it 10 straight wins in London One North stretching back to the closing stages of last season on Saturday when they beat Brentwood 45-14 at Scottow.

Jim Riley speeds down the wing for another try for North Walsham Picture: HYWEL JONES Jim Riley speeds down the wing for another try for North Walsham Picture: HYWEL JONES

An exhilarating start saw the Vikings move 10-0 up inside the first 10 minutes, with Jim Riley going over in the corner after a lovely backs move and then offloading to Dan Smith for another try out wide.

Matt Hodgson missed both kicks but had found his range by the time Smith broke into the clear and chipped over the Brentwood defence for Riley to score again.

After the break Riley pounced on a loose ball and after hacking forwards three times raced 75 metres to get his hat-trick try and secure the bonus point.

North Walsham on the front foot for North Walsham against Brentwood as they make it 10 straight wins in London One North Picture: HYWEL JONES North Walsham on the front foot for North Walsham against Brentwood as they make it 10 straight wins in London One North Picture: HYWEL JONES

Brentwood opened their account with a converted try but the Vikings rapidly struck back with Riley's fourth try from an excellent sweeping backs move. Matt Hodgson embarked on a startling run to score under the posts and, after a Brentwood consolation score, James Knight stretched his long legs to end the game with a try.

Head of Rugby Johnny Marsters awarded the Coltishall Red Lion man of the match to Will Swart for his all round attitude, effort, speed, fitness and excellent contribution in the loose, resulting in several turnovers.

London 2NE

Norwich went marching on at the top as they beat Stowmarket 50-17 at Beeston Hyrne to register a fourth straight win.

Jake Wharton on the move during another victory for Norwich Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Jake Wharton on the move during another victory for Norwich Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

The hosts were 24-0 up inside 20 minutes. Theo Elliott opened the scoring with a penalty, Adam Huggins crossed twice, with the second try a superb solo effort, and second row Chris Drohan finished off an excellent move instigated by Laurence Austin.

Stowmarket managed a penalty from Dan Gerrard and a converted try from Max Crowe but the hosts also scored when Dave Micklethwaite touched down after a disrupted scrum to make it 31-10 at the break.

In the second half the leaders recovered from a slow start to add further tries through Matt Selby and Jake Wharton, the second being converted by Elliott, to effectively seal the points.

Prop Ben Honeyball reduced the arrears but Norwich had the final say when Chris Parrott kicked ahead for Wharton to gather and score, with Elliott's conversion completing the scoring.

Pip Scott on the ball for Norwich during their win over Stowmarket Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Pip Scott on the ball for Norwich during their win over Stowmarket Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Norwich lost Nick Austin with a dislocated shoulder, one of two in the afternoon, the other being Charlie Jefferies.

Wymondham produced an excellent first half display to beat neighbours Diss 40-29 at Barnard Fields.

After exchanging early tries the hosts took control, entertaining the large crowd with some disciplined free-flowing rugby. Wymondham scored four tries while a flawless kicking display by Charlie Delaney helped them to a 35-7 half-time lead.

In the second period Diss raised their game and gradually took control. When they scored their fourth try of the half with 10 minutes to go the game was on a knife edge but Wymondham stood firm and scored the final try to put the result beyond doubt.

Luke Beales (2), Delaney, Simon Darby and Alex Kelsall were the Wymondham try scores while Chris Beaird, Shaun Blythe, Ben McKercher, Cutu Serruys and Rob Silcocks went over for Diss.

After two heavy away defeats and an abandoned home game Holt put in an improved performance to draw 22-22 with Wanstead at Bridge Road.

With outside backs Ollie Woodrow and Henry Flower back in the side Holt made an excellent start and moved 17-0 ahead, with both youngsters scoring tries, Joe Harrison also touching down and Ollie Jaggard adding a conversion.

However Wanstead prop Joshua Mickleburgh pulled five points back before the break and further tries from Tim Couglan and Bradley Reece, one of which was converted, brought the scores level.

Holt centre Aaron Tagg then crossed for another unconverted try after some crisp interplay between the backs but Wanstead had the last word when Chad Harris crossed wide out.

Southwold lost for the first time this season when they went down 20-17 at Saffron Walden, after being 17-10 up early in the second period. Zak Loader and James Hall got the Wold tries while Luke Wade converted both and also slotted over a penalty.

London 3EC

West Norfolk maintained their perfect record by winning 46-14 at Crusaders to retain a three point advantage at the top of the table.

Fakenham beat Woodbridge 32-19 to make it three straight home wins while Thetford saw off visitors Thurston 38-21 and Beccles went down 54-19 at Wisbech.

Eastern Counties

The big match at the top of EC1N lived up to the billing as Norwich Union edged out visitors North Walsham Raiders 45-40 in a match that saw the visitors battle back from 45-19 down to pick up a losing bonus point.

Matt Spenceley (2), Ben Bond-Webster, Callum Slaughter, Matt O'Brien and Simon Pitcher crossed for Union, with Lloyd Davis adding three penalties and three conversions.

For the Raiders there were tries for Henry Hunt, Liam Clarke, Michael Mulhall, Will Minchin and Jake Callendar plus a penalty try and four conversions from Jamie Hooker.

Diss seconds remain top after cruising to a 51-3 win over Norwich Medics.