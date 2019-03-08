North Walsham hit back to make it three straight wins

Jim Riley crosses for North Walsham during an emphatic win in their first home game of the season in the league Picture: ABBI POLLEY Archant

North Walsham extended their perfect start to the London One North season as they ran in nine tries to beat Chingford 59-13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another try for North Walsham in their big win over Chingford at Scottow Picture: ABBI POLLEY Another try for North Walsham in their big win over Chingford at Scottow Picture: ABBI POLLEY

The visitors started brightly on a glorious afternoon at Scottow and found themselves 13-0 up early on after scoring two penalties and a converted try.

But the Vikings hit back and were a point to the good at the break. Will Swart touched down after George Youngs had broken through and then Joe Milligan held off a strong tackle to go over, with Matt Hodgson converting both tries.

The hosts were fortunate to be ahead at half-time but took over in the second half, with Ryan Oakes quickly feeding James Knight to score in the left hand corner.

On 51 minutes there was an excellent backs' try, Hodgson setting up Callum Anthony who then fed Milligan to score his second between the posts. Soon after Jim Riley scored an opportunist's try and the Vikings were in control at 33-13.

Laurence Austin touches down for Norwich on another good day at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Laurence Austin touches down for Norwich on another good day at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Dan Smith was next over after a period of constant pressure. Anthony then chased a loose ball to add his name to the scoresheet, Riley raced through for his second and Jordan Mustard ran into the corner to complete the scoring, with Hodgson finishing with a total of seven conversions.

London 2NE

Norwich recorded their second home win of the season with a convincing 48-7 success over Romford & Gidea Park.

After taking an early lead when Adam Huggins raced down the right wing to score the hosts were pegged back by a converted try but quickly regained the lead they were never to lose when Laurence Austin scored near the posts and Theo Elliott converted. By half-time the advantage had been stretched to 26-7 thanks to tries from captain Matt Selby and Phil Buckley which were both converted by Elliott.

Norwich scored again after half-time when a loose ball was picked up by Dave Micklethwaite who had Selby outside him to score in the corner.

Rudyard Herbert-Okey then went over down the left and Chris Parrott and Huggins finished off a nice move to give Norwich a comfortable win.

Diss also have two wins out of two after winning 50-19 at newly promoted Epping Upper Clapton.

The visitors had to withstand plenty of pressure in the first half and were 14-12 down at the break, with both of the Diss tries coming from Chris Beaird, with George Jones stepping up to convert the second after his colleague had been injured in the process of scoring.

Diss knew they had to release ball to their back division to stretch a tiring Clapton side and Shaun Blythe made a decisive break down the left to superbly release Ben McKercher, who promptly scored an excellent debut try.

You may also want to watch:

As the game opened up Diss took advantage of the space available with man-of-the-match Blythe scoring four times and McKercher adding his second to break the half century, with Epping only replying once.

Wymondham are the third Norfolk team in this section to boast a 100 percent record after seeing off a determined South Woodham Ferrers 38-28 at Barnard Fields.

After an initial Wymondham try the visitors fought back and at half-time the match was evenly balanced at 14-13. In the third quarter the home forwards stepped up the pace and solid defence and good hands from the backs resulted in three more tries before South Woodham replied with two of their own. Try scorers for Wymondham were Charlie Delaney (2), Josh Cousens, Eli Greaves (2) and Jamie Hunter.

Southwold maintained their bright start by running in six tries to win 43-17 at Wanstead. Ollie Carlstroem, Jacob English, James Hall, Luke Wade, Cemil Duruk and debutant Angus McDaniel were the men to go over.

The match between Holt and Ipswich at Bridge Road was abandoned after 57 minutes, with the visitors leading 38-10, when a visiting forward sustained a neck injury and required lengthy treatment on the pitch. It is understood the player is now making a good recovery. The match will be replayed in due course.

London 3EC

Fakenham and West Norfolk both made it two wins out for two to set the early pace with Ely, who narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

Fakenham saw off visitors Thetford 27-22 while West Norfolk were too strong for new boys Beccles, winning 52-15 at Beef Meadow, and Ely won 44-22 at Ipswich YM.

Mike Finlay and Tris Holtzer were the try scorers for Beccles, with Mike Shucksmith adding a conversion and a penalty.

Crusaders won an exciting first home game of the campaign 40-38 against Woodbridge.

Eastern Counties

Norwich Union won their derby match with Norwich Medics 53-8 as Ben Bond-Webster and Alex Sinclair both touched down twice and Callum Slaughter, Jake Rodwell and Oli Ward also scored tries. Hezekiah Awosusi went over for Medics to give his side an early advantage.

North Walsham Raiders were handed the points when scheduled opponents Wymondham II were unable to raise a side.