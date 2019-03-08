North Walsham edged out by Dardanites in final of Dardan Security Sevens

Dardanites pose with the men's open trophy after an exciting day's rugby sevens at Scottow Picture: RICHARD POLLEY Archant

Well over 1,000 people enjoyed the annual Dardan Security rugby sevens and beer festival at North Walsham on Saturday.

West Norfolk Ladies run the ball at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONES West Norfolk Ladies run the ball at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONES

The event, which supports the Wooden Spoon charity, attracted 18 teams and although the weather was not as warm as it might have been the sun did finally come out to grace the final games.

There were six teams in each of the three competitions at Scottow - a men's open, a women's open and a men's social.

While the social competition was for the pure fun of playing (if you discount the £350 first prize with £150 for the runners-up) both men's and women's open competitions were played as part of the RFU Secure Trading Sevens Series, with the winners getting £750 and the runners-up £250.

The open competitions also acted as local qualifiers, with the teams earning ranking points towards qualification for the national finals to be held in Nottingham in August.

More running rugby in the Dardan Security Sevens Picture: HYWEL JONES More running rugby in the Dardan Security Sevens Picture: HYWEL JONES

A total of 53 games were played on three pitches for a total of 13¼ hours of action. There was plenty of running rugby to keep the crowd entertained, with 301 tries being scored at an average of one every two and a half minutes.

However it was that 301st competition try which dashed the hopes of North Walsham Vikings in the men's open.

Having opened up the competition in the morning against the Dardanites with a two point defeat the Vikings then progressed serenely through qualification.

Some of the kits brightened up what was generally a dull day weather-wise at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONES Some of the kits brightened up what was generally a dull day weather-wise at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONES

Thus the competition ended as it had started, with the Vikings playing the Dardanites in what was a thrilling final.

Leading until almost the last minute the Vikings looked good to take the trophy but with time ticking down the Dardanites broke away to score the final try of the competition to again beat the Vikings by two points and lift the main trophy.

Norwich Medics won the men's social competition from Rum'ns Sevens while Cambridge University won the women's open, with West Norfolk the runners-up.

There was plenty of entertainment for those whose thirst for entertainment was not sated by the excellent rugby in front of them. DJ Dark Knight provided the music, a clubhouse lunch and cream tea was enjoyed by over 100 spectators, food and drink was available throughout the day and there was face painting for children.