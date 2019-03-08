North Walsham's Dardan Security Sevens brings curtain down on season

The curtain comes down on the Norfolk rugby union season on Saturday with the staging of the annual Dardan Security Sevens.

The tournament, which starts at 11am at North Walsham's Scottow ground, will see 18 teams compete across men's and women's open and a men's social competitions.

The opens will once again be part of the RFU Secure Trading Sevens Series in which teams compete in qualifiers, with the most successful progressing to the national finals in Nottingham in June.

Admission is £5 and a packed day of rugby will also feature a beer festival, the Red Lion Coltishall's Big Red Bus Bar, food and children's entertainment.

Tournament organiser Dan Goodrich said: "We want to make this a real celebration of rugby in Norfolk. So many of the region's teams, both men's and women's, have had great seasons and we want to encourage as many people as possible to come and enjoy the a great day of rugby in a party atmosphere, all in glorious sunshine we hope, and send the season out with a bang.

"We are particularly pleased to have a good number of women's teams too. Women's rugby is really gaining a foothold in Norfolk and we're delighted to be further encouraging its development."

It is set to be a hectic day, with over 80 people attending the pre-tournament lunch and around 1,000 spectators expected.

Meanwhile Eastern Counties Women recorded an emphatic 68-10 win over Oxfordshire Women in the final game of the season at Stowmarket, with West Norfolk's Libby Lockwood scoring four of the tries. Wymondham's Sophie McMeekin was also in the starting line-up while team-mate Jessica Mclean-Wright was a replacement.

The men are in action against Northumberland at Bury St Edmunds on Saturday with the Wanderers in action at 2pm Seniors at 3.45pm.

The Wanderers' side has a strong Norfolk presence. Ryan Garner and Josh Clark (Thetford), skipper Si Darby, Chris Collins-Read and Ollie Charlish (Wymondham), Dane Canning (North Walsham), James Phimister (UEA) and Bruce van Poortvliet (Holt) are in the starting line-up while Matt Selby (Norwich), Ollie Mills (UEA) and Chris Beaird (Diss) are on the bench.