Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

North Walsham's Dardan Security Sevens to bring curtain down on local rugby season

PUBLISHED: 18:33 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 13 May 2019

Action from last year's Dardan Security North Walsham Sevens at Scottow Picture: CLUB

Action from last year's Dardan Security North Walsham Sevens at Scottow Picture: CLUB

Archant

The curtain comes down on the local Rugby Union season on Saturday with the staging of the anuual Dardan Security Sevens tournament.

This year's event is set to be a celebration of a highly successful season for many of Norfolk's clubs, with non-stop, fast, free-flowing rugby all day.

The tournament, which starts at 11am at North Walsham's Scottow ground, will see 18 teams compete across men's and women's open and a men's social competitions.

You may also want to watch:

The open competitions will once again be part of the RFU Secure Trading Sevens Series. This is a national series in which teams compete in local qualifiers to earn ranking points, with the most successful teams progressing to the national finals in Nottingham in June, where the winning men's and women's sevens team will be crowned champions of England.

Admission is £5 and a packed day of rugby will also feature a beer festival, the Red Lion Coltishall's Big Red Bus Bar, food and children's entertainment.

Tournament organiser Dan Goodrich said: "We want to make this a real celebration of rugby in Norfolk. So many of the region's teams, both men's and women's, have had great seasons and we want to encourage as many people as possible to come and enjoy the a great day of rugby in a party atmosphere, all in glorious sunshine we hope, and send the season out with a bang.

"We are particularly pleased to have a good number of women's teams too. Women's rugby is really gaining a foothold in Norfolk and we're delighted to be further encouraging its development."

It is set to be a hectic day at the club with over 80 people attending the pre-tournament lunch and around 1,000 spectators expected throughout the day.

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew

Six-figure refurb for Norwich riverside pub

The Rushcutters has closed for refurbishment. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists