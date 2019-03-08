North Walsham's Dardan Security Sevens to bring curtain down on local rugby season

Action from last year's Dardan Security North Walsham Sevens at Scottow Picture: CLUB Archant

The curtain comes down on the local Rugby Union season on Saturday with the staging of the anuual Dardan Security Sevens tournament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's event is set to be a celebration of a highly successful season for many of Norfolk's clubs, with non-stop, fast, free-flowing rugby all day.

The tournament, which starts at 11am at North Walsham's Scottow ground, will see 18 teams compete across men's and women's open and a men's social competitions.

You may also want to watch:

The open competitions will once again be part of the RFU Secure Trading Sevens Series. This is a national series in which teams compete in local qualifiers to earn ranking points, with the most successful teams progressing to the national finals in Nottingham in June, where the winning men's and women's sevens team will be crowned champions of England.

Admission is £5 and a packed day of rugby will also feature a beer festival, the Red Lion Coltishall's Big Red Bus Bar, food and children's entertainment.

Tournament organiser Dan Goodrich said: "We want to make this a real celebration of rugby in Norfolk. So many of the region's teams, both men's and women's, have had great seasons and we want to encourage as many people as possible to come and enjoy the a great day of rugby in a party atmosphere, all in glorious sunshine we hope, and send the season out with a bang.

"We are particularly pleased to have a good number of women's teams too. Women's rugby is really gaining a foothold in Norfolk and we're delighted to be further encouraging its development."

It is set to be a hectic day at the club with over 80 people attending the pre-tournament lunch and around 1,000 spectators expected throughout the day.