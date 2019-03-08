Rugby Union

Action from last season's Dardan Security Sevens tournament at North Walsham Picture: CLUB Archant

The annual Dardan Security Rugby Sevens will bring the curtain down on a successful season at North Walsham on Saturday, May 18.

This year's event is set to be the biggest tournament held at the club, with opens for both men and women and a men's social competition, and there is till time to enter.

The tournament, which starts at 11.30am, has previously seen British and Irish Lions stars Manu Tuilagi, Billy Twelvetrees and Ben and Tom Youngs take to the field. It will once again be part of a Sevens Series to find the country's best amateur team. Admission is £5 and there will also be a beer festival, hog roast and children's entertainment.

Tournament organiser Dan Goodrich said: “It's fantastic that for the third consecutive year we've been chosen as part of the RFU Secure Trading Sevens Series. This allows us to attract high quality teams from across the country. This year we also want to put a real focus on getting as many local teams as possible into our men's social competition and make it a showcase for Norfolk rugby.”