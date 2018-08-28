Local rugby round-up: North Walsham run in 13 tries to delight Scottow faithful

Ten players crossed the whitewash as North Walsham overwhelmed visitors Luton 79-5 in London IN.

After going behind early on the Vikings ran in 13 answered tries, with loose head Lachlan Brown-Bates scoring a hat-trick.

No 8 Ryan Oakes, in his 100th game for Walsham, sent Andre Dunn almost to the line for Brown-Bates to open in the scoring and Donavin Dejongh marked his final game with a score before Milligan ran through under the posts. Wing Dan Smith grabbed the bonus point and Brown-Bates rounded off the half with his second try, Walsham turning round 29-5 to the good.

Luton had a competitive 10 minutes before Brown-Bates continued his outstanding season with a third touchdown. Chris Godwin then powered through for the next one as the Vikings adjusted from the bench.

Jim Riley put Milligan away for his second try, followed by persistence from Will Swart as he got over between the uprights. Riley then added his own score, followed by one from Jake Duffield.

James Cherry emerged from a ruck for the 12th try and James Knight took goal number 13, with Matt Hodgson adding a seventh conversion.

Diss maintained their policy of playing young players across all the key positions in their home clash with Amersham & Chiltern. The game ended in a 48-14 defeat but Diss deserved better than that.

Having conceded an early penalty, the hosts took control for most of the first quarter and Matt Richards, Peter Bray, Sam Jacobs and captain John Bergin all drove close to the breakdown, eventually forcing the referee to award a penalty try.

Diss lost concentration for a 10 minute period, allowing Amersham to score three converted tries through Steven Gibson, Michael Brothers and Dan Kingsley. But they recovered on the cusp of half-time with George Easton, Cullam Roberts and Ali Brooks setting up further attacking positions from which the outstanding Matt Richards scored a deserved second try which George Jones converted.

The loss of Chris Beaird through injury then had an impact - although Connor McBryde proved a more than capable replacement - and Amersham scored a bonus point try through their forwards before further tries followed in the final quarter from Jake Cutter, Dave John and Kingsley.

London 2NE

Norwich were beaten 26-12 by leaders Woodford at Beeston Hyrne, after being only two points down at the break.

The hosts started well, with Dave Micklethwaite scoring a try which Mike Lawton converted. Woodford hit back with a couple of converted tries to make it 7-14 but Norwich had the final say in the opening period when a driving maul ended with Josh Wilson squeezing home in the corner.

With the wind behind them in the second half Norwich should then have controlled the game but they failed to do so because of poor control of the ball.

A chance went begging when a Micklethwaite offload was spilt in sight of the posts and Lawton’s penalty attempt fell just short before Woodford wrapped it up with two late tries.

Southwold put in an impressive performance to beat Saffron Walden 34-13, with Dean Basson and Jonah Cunningham impressing on their debuts. Ollie Carlstroem and Josh Wallis touched down in the first half and four more tries followed in the second, with James Hall and Cemil Duruk on the mark before a late double from Chippy Middleditch.

London 3EC

Holt boosted their title hopes by beating Wymondham 18-16 in front of a large crowd at Bridge Road, with an impressive first half just enough to see them complete a hard-fought double.

Within 15 minutes Holt were 11 points ahead through three James Wyatt penalties and a try by Aaron Tagg. Wymondham reduced the arrears with a Charlie Delaney penalty and just after the break a second penalty made it 11-6.

The critical score came from a blindside break by Bruce van Poortvliet who created space for Alastair Hughs to score, with Wyatt’s conversion making it 18-6. Wymondham responded strongly but fell just short, despite tries from Delaney and Jamie Hunter.

Holt remain third on points difference from Wymondham, with Ely now three clear at the top after beating Thurston 22-3. Holt are in pole position by virtue of having a game in hand on their rivals.

Fakenham recorded an excellent 24-19 home win over Wisbech while Thetford edged home 29-24 at Woodbridge.

Eastern Counties

Beccles opened their Shield programme by beating Colchester III 31-5. Norwich Union were handed a walk-over by Cottenham Renegades and played a friendly at Swaffham instead, winning it 79-19.

Dan Goodrich’s conversion from the touchline with the last kick earned North Walsham Raiders a 33-31 win over Bury St Edmunds II in the Plate. Walsham’s try scorers were Ed Sampson, Will Minchin, Nathan Bensley, Jake Callendar and Harry Dye. Norwich Medics lost 31-14 at home to Shelford III.