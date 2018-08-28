Search

North Walsham 67 Diss 0: London One North local derby is a one-sided affair

PUBLISHED: 09:18 17 December 2018

North Walsham's Joe Milligan touches down for one of his four tries against Diss on Saturday Picture: Hywel Jones

Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham ran in 11 tries to record a comprehensive derby win in miserable conditions at Scottow.

With the Vikings having won all but two of their games, and Diss having lost all 13, it was a one-sided fixture which reflected the London 1N table.

The match kicked off with the floodlights already on and the hosts did their best to warm their fans up, turning over the second scrum on three minutes. Matt Hodgson broke the line, James Knight’s diagonal dummy run created the space and Joe Milligan finished off.

Ten minutes later the Vikings doubled their lead with a genuine team try. After some good approach play locks Dan Bird and then Matt Travers drove forwards before setting Will Hodgson on his way.

Diss were working hard but Vikings were good all afternoon at taking advantage of the bounce of the ball. On 17 minutes, James Knight picked up a loose ball and drove through the midfield before releasing Milligan to ride two tackles and reach over the line for his second try. Jim Riley was next over, benefitting from the team’s ability to move swiftly across the pitch and back again.

Late in the half Diss had their first period of pressure but a long pass out to the left was intercepted by Milligan who ran three quarters of the pitch to complete his hat-trick. All the first half tries were converted by Matt Hodgson for a 35-0 half-time scoreline.

The Vikings started the second half as they did the first by scoring early, this time the forwards providing a platform for Tom Browes to set up Knight.

Three swift tries followed in the next 10 minutes, full back Donavin Dejongh finishing off after excellent forward play, Milligan running 30 metres to take his tally to four and Will Swart getting in on the action, with all of the conversion attempts falling foul of the awful conditions.

There were still two more tries to come. A fine running move started by Swart, helped on by Knight and Roydon Miller, was finished off in the left hand corner by debutant Michael Mulhall and Riley ran in from distance following the restart. This final try was right between the posts, allowing Lee Thomson to defeat the wind and get the first second half conversion.

Coach Johnny Marsters was delighted with the performance and with the position of the club as they go into the Christmas break. Despite Milligan’s four tries, second row Matt Travers was the Red Lion Coltishall man of the match.

