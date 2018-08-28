Search

Advanced search

HAC 18 North Walsham 29: Vikings come through tough away test with bonus point win

PUBLISHED: 09:37 10 December 2018

Will Swart was North Walsham's man of the match in their hard-fought win at HAC Picture: HYWEL JONES.

Will Swart was North Walsham's man of the match in their hard-fought win at HAC Picture: HYWEL JONES.

Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham came through a tough challenge in London with a bonus point win to remain just three points behind third-placed Colchester in London 1N.

Starting the game by playing into the strong, rain-laced wind the Vikings were immediately on the back foot, conceding an uncoverted try and losing Jake Duffield with hamstring trouble.

With Tom Knight coming on as hooker and Will Swart moving to the wing Walsham then got a foothold in the game and after a period of pressure Joe Milligan broke away to level the scores.

The Vikings then got pinned into their own 22 for an extended period and a penalty made it 8-5 to HAC. The hosts then withstood some pressure themselves before an excellent break took them nearly the length of the field for a second try which was converted to make it 15-5.

The next piece of excitement came quickly. Matt Hodgson, deep in his own half, put up a cross-kick to winger Jim Riley who collected it on the full just in the HAC half and beat the remaining defenders to score a try which was converted to reduce the deficit to just three points.

The third Vikings’ try was a strange one. They were pressing on the line and all of a sudden Matt Hodgson emerged unscathed from the fray to put the ball down, making it 15-19 at the break.

Just before half-time Roydon Miller sustained a hip injury, with Ed Sampson replacing him.

The Vikings were playing with the wind behind them in the second half and the first real action came after a raking cross-kick by Matt Hodgson. This bobbled up close to the HAC line and Coltishall Red Lion player of the match Swart swooped in from the wrong wing and flattened the HAC defender as Riley helped put him in touch. However in their first drive of the second half HAC secured and converted a penalty to make it 18-19.

The next period of Vikings’ pressure resulted in a penalty to take back the lead at 18-22. Getting back into the HAC half from the restart the Vikings sprung a surprise and scored a try to match Riley’s first half effort. Instead of kicking for the corner Matt Hodgson moved the ball out, it went through the backs’ hands and Milligan beat a couple of men before finding himself all alone to run in an excellent converted try to complete the scoring.

Head of Rugby Johnny Marsters felt it was an excellent away win against a good side and praised Swart’s contribution as he proved what a versatile player he is.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Updated Driver dies after crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

michael bailey
Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

David Freezer
City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Opinion ‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Opposition view: Struggle for goals has left Bolton in big trouble

David Freezer
Ben Alnwick has been keeping Norwich City loan player Remi Matthews out of the Bolton side Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Pukki Power. Norwich City hotshot still makes headlines despite his ‘worst display’

Teemu Pukki was again centre stage in dramatic fashion with a stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: More Matrix than Pirates of the Caribbean

Another pulsating Norwich City comeback complete after Teemu Pukki rifles a 93rd minute winner to beat Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists