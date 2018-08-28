Search

North Walsham have high standards to maintain at Amersham & Chiltern

PUBLISHED: 16:39 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 22 November 2018

The smile on Jim Riley's face says it all as he heads for the try line during North Walsham's impressive win Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

Buoyed by an outstanding performance against a resurgent Old Haberdashers last weekend North Walsham head to Buckinghamshire on Saturday to take on Amersham & Chiltern.

Meetings between the sides have been restricted to just four, with the Vikings seeking their first win.

The hosts were promoted into London One North for the 2015-16 season, spending most of the campaign in the top two places and gaining immediate promotion to National League Three.

Their time there was restricted to just one season as they failed to take their chance and were instantly relegated.

Thus far this season they have had an average time, recording five wins and a draw in their 10 games, and sit ninth in the table with a decent cushion over those sides below them.

Having won eight of their 10 games so far, Walsham go into the game in third position, just three points behind Colchester and likely champions Rochford Hundred another seven points better off after taking maximum points.

It seems unlikely coach Johnny Marsters will make more than the odd change as there seemed to be no injuries to deal with following the 56-14 drubbing of Old Haberdashers.

Last week Marsters made the bold decision to have three forwards on the bench, which caused some raised eyebrows but proved to be inspired when hooker Will Swart moved from front row to wing and displayed his versatility and pace by putting Chris Godwin in for a try.

There could be a rotation in the front row with Tom Browes coming back after a day with the Raiders in their 38-17 win at Norwich seconds in Eastern Counties One North.

If there are no injuries to deal with the back line will probably be unchanged but the returning Jake Duffield could take the backs’ slot on the bench. The match kicks off at 2pm.

The Raiders have a weekend off.

North Walsham (from): D Canning, F Scott, T Browes, T Knight, L Brown-Bates, W Hodgson, R Oakes, D Bird, W Swart, C Godwin, R Miller, L Thomson, M Hodgson, J Knight, J Milligan, D Dejongh, J Riley, M Braans, J Duffield.

Diss continue their search for a first win of the season in London One North on Saturday when they travel to London to take on Old Priorians.

Having established a position of dominance and a chance of victory against Fullerians at Mackenders last weekend, they will be hoping they can complete the task this time around.

Diss were ahead with 20 minutes to go against the team immediately above them in the league but were unable to see the game through, eventually going down 39-19.

It left them bottom of the table after 10 games with just two bonus points to show of their efforts - and with games coming up against fellow strugglers Sudbury and Ruislip they will want to get the rolling against a Priorians side who are seventh after six wins and four defeats.

A strong side has been selected, with new recruit Marco Mongia taking over the scrum-half berth. Against Fullerians, the Diss three quarter line showed exactly what they are capable of and will be keen to receive a consistent supply of possession from which to launch exciting wingers Shaun Blyth and Cutu Serruys.

The Diss forwards will need to step up to the plate this weekend and deliver a more defined supply of first phase possession from the lineout.

All too often good attacking positions have been lost due to the fact that the South Norfolk side have been unable to secure possession on the front foot from line-out opportunities.

Led by inspirational captain John Bergin the spirit in the team remains high. Over the last few weeks the likes of Chris Beaird, Matt Richards, Warren Wilby, Giles West, Jamie Burroughs and James Winterbottom have all stepped up to the mark and supported the younger players both on and off the field.

League action this weekend is limited to London One North, with all other teams getting an afternoon off.

With both Diss and North Walsham on their travels the only action in Norfolk will be in knock-out competitions.

Norwich Lions are at home to West Norfolk II in the Norfolk Intermediate Cup while in the Norfolk Bowl Fakenham II play host to Holt III (1.30pm).

Topic Tags:

Live

