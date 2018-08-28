Search

Advanced search

North Walsham 56 Old Haberdashers 14: Vikings produce another polished performance

PUBLISHED: 09:42 19 November 2018

Lee Thomson touches down for North Walsham against Old Haberdashers Picture: HYWEL JONES

Lee Thomson touches down for North Walsham against Old Haberdashers Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham maintained their outstanding form with this polished performance against a side just three points behind them.

They were clinical throughout, with the running and handling spectacular at times and some glorious scores amongst their nine tries.

Haberdashers arrived at Scottow on the back of a single-point defeat against Colchester and, for the first quarter, you could see why they had run the league’s second-placed team so close.

But in the 15th minute, against the run of play, the Vikings went ahead when Will Hodgson passed on halfway to brother Matt who shot through a gap before drawing the last defender for Jim Riley to race over. Suddenly it was the Vikings on the offensive and five minutes later they doubled their score with a Mike Braans try, Matt Hodgson again converting.

The Vikings added a 30-metre penalty to stretch their lead and next came a wonderful converted try from Joe Milligan who burst through two tackles on halfway, before evading or driving through four more tacklers on his way to the line.

The visitors had more than fair share of play in the opening period but after the break the Vikings took over. Five minutes in James Knight gathered a difficult ball and raced 60 metres to make it 29-0. This was followed by a try from Lee Thomson, up in support after Coltishall Red Lion man of the match Roydon Miller had made one of his many incisive breaks.

Four tries, one converted, followed in 10 minutes with the off-loading, support play and lines of running outstanding. A run from Will Swart, who had moved from hooker to the wing, set up an opportunity for Chris Godwin to score, Lachlan Brown-Bates barrelled over from a penalty and then Swart popped up on the opposite wing, making ground before Will Hodgson bounded over. Finally Riley got his second after another Swart run and some slick passing. Inevitably the pace slackened and Haberdashers showed some strength in the scrums, being rewarded with an Ian Sanderson try, converted by Ian McGhee, and a penalty try.

“A mature performance,” commented Head of Rugby Johnny Marsters, who was particularly pleased with the way they patiently weathered the visitors’ early period of dominance.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Australian discovers she is related to JK Rowling after tracing family history to Suffolk

Roxanne began to research her great grandfather - Henry Smith, she came across Eliza and ancestry trail began. Picture: Contributed

Strictly goes to Blackpool: The top 10 highlights from the tower

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants and professional dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Revealed: How traffic levels have changed on every Norfolk A-road

Traffic on the A47 Norwich southern bypass has soared in the last five years, according to DfT figures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Chris Lakey: Inside information... or fake news as it is often is

Chris Lakey
An all too familiar sight - Matt Jarvis on the ground injured Picture: Nick Butcher

Opinion Canaries are giving fans every right to live the dream

Robin sainty
Jordan Rhodes rushes to collect the ball after scoring City's equaliser - it was well worth the effort Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Norwich City pair Klose and Pukki emerge unscathed after international duty

Norwich City defender Timm Klose was part of the Switzerland team which stunned Belgium 5-2 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City legend Jamie Cureton reaches career milestone - at the age of 43!

Doing what he does best  Jamie Cureton celebrating a goal Picture: Archant

Video Thompson confident he will contribute to City’s season when he returns from latest injury issue

Louis Thompson dislocated his shoulder during City's win over Aston Villa in October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tampa Tour: Hospital visit and coaching all part of City’s time in the USA

Norwich City players visited Florida Hospital Tampa to hand out some free Canaries shirts to local youngsters Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

‘I was so lost in my own head’ - Ex-Norwich City star Darren Eadie on his battle with mental health

Darren Eadie knows what it's like to think your down days will just pass. Picture Richard Kelly
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists