North Walsham return to action with home game against Old Haberdashers

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 November 2018

North Walsham had a tough battle with high-flying Rochford Hundred last time out Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham return to action in London One North after a weekend off when they welcome Old Haberdashers to Scottow on Saturday (3).

The break will have refreshed those players who took part in the top of the table clash at Rochford Hundred two weeks ago, which the hosts won 29-10.

Coach Johnny Marsters restricted training last week to a fitness session on Thursday but this week will be two full on sessions.

Opponents Old Haberdashers, who come to Scottow for just the fourth time, have had a good season thus far, winning six of their nine games, and in the last round of fixtures lost to Colchester by a single point. From reports they matched the Essex side up front and this would seem to be down to the fact that there are several new faces in their pack.

As usual Marsters is unlikely to make any more changes than necessary and in the pack it might be restricted to rotating a front row forward to the bench.

In the back line Jake Duffield, who has shone in recent weeks, has a family commitment as do Ben O’Hickey and Rob King, but Donavin Dejongh will return and after missing the last six games with injury Jim Riley will come in on the wing.

The Raiders, who were deprived of a game last week as Beccles, who should have visited Scottow in the Norfolk Intermediate Cup, had half a dozen players with tickets for the Twickenham international, forcing them to concede. With Norwich Union now level on points after their 38-38 draw with Norwich Medics last Saturday there is an urgency for the Raiders to win and pick up bonus points. There are, however, not many easy games in this section as their early season 20-20 draw with Saturday’s opponents Norwich Lions proved.

North Walsham (from): D Canning, F Scott, T Knight, L Brown-Bates, W Hodgson, R Oakes, D Bird, W Swart, C Godwin, R Miller, L Thomson, M Hodgson, J Knight, J Milligan, D Dejongh, J Riley, M Braans, M Travers.

North Walsham Raiders (from): T Browes, M McCall, G Youngs, N Bensley, A Downing, J Parker, G Rossi, P Miller, L Clarke, D Goodrich, M Mulhall, T Hudson, H Hunt, V Vurewa, H Dye, A Beaumont, W Minchin, T Younie.

