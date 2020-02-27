Search

Advanced search

Can North Walsham clinch promotion?

PUBLISHED: 13:29 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 February 2020

Will Swart powers on for North Walsham against Sudbury. Picture: Hywel Jones

Will Swart powers on for North Walsham against Sudbury. Picture: Hywel Jones

Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham could clinch promotion from London North on Saturday afternoon - if the winds are in the Vikings favour.

Matt Hodgson hands off an opponent during North Walsham's win over Sudbury. Picture: Hywel JonesMatt Hodgson hands off an opponent during North Walsham's win over Sudbury. Picture: Hywel Jones

A four-point win over Harpenden at Scottow would be enough - even if second-placed Old Haberdashers get a five-pointer, the lead will be 21 points with four games and 20 points at stake remaining.

But the 'P' word is unlikely to be bandied about too much: having faced strong opposition in Colchester and Sudbury over the past couple of weeks, the task does not get any easier.

Harpenden - first-time visitors to Scottow - are the only side who have denied the Vikings a win this season - back in November they secured a 31-29 victory with a late surge, coming from 29-17 down with 10 minutes remaining with two converted tries.

The visitors have performed well in their first season in the division with a 14/7 win/loss ratio, are a comfortable fourth in the table with 72 points and will clearly have their sights set on the play-off place so will consider this game crucial to their ambition.

Will Hodgson in action during North Walsham VIkings' win over Sudbury. Picture: Hywel JonesWill Hodgson in action during North Walsham VIkings' win over Sudbury. Picture: Hywel Jones

Walsham coach Johnny Marsters was delighted with the result last week at Sudbury, a side whose style is very much like that of the Vikings. He will have players back from injury this weekend so changes are inevitable.

In the back line, centre Callum Anthony and full-back James Knight are fit to reclaim their shirts. The return of Anthony will be a relief to Will Hodgson who, in the interests of the team, moved from back row to the centre for the first time since September 18 and will be delighted to retake the No8 shirt.

With young James Cherry returning to University, Axel Hohneck will move to the flank. One known absentee from the back line, for the second week, is the versatile Donavin DeJongh, who has work commitments. There is some uncertainly about the availability of scrum-half Jake Duffield so Michael Mulhall is on standby.

Up front, prop George Youngs sat out the final half hour last week with a sore back but is good to go and Ethan Sikorski and Tom Browes, both unavailable last week, are among the replacements.

The game will be preceded by an ex-players lunch so there will be no shortage of knowledgeable support on the touchlines.

London Two North-East

Leaders Norwich travel to Wanstead, a place where they sometimes struggle.

Director of Rugby David Everitt says Norwich will have to be at their best if they are to come away with the points.

"Head coach Lee Parry and his team of coaches will need to re-focus the squad at training this week as Wanstead this Saturday are a side that have proved difficult in the past to beat on their home pitch where wins are hard to come by," he said.

"Our strength is in our defence, patience and our ability to deny the opposition quick possession they are looking for and then recycle the ball quickly for ourselves to use and attack the space that we have created.

"Wanstead usually have a robust set of forwards who will be prepared to stand toe to toe with us and try to dominate the contact area. Whoever wins that battle will win the game. As they sit towards the bottom of the table they will be eager for a win and topple the top team so we need to be wary of them if we want the result that we need."

Holt travel to Saffron Walden, who they narrowly beat when the Essex side visited Bridge Road in November.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Expert shares ‘simple but effective’ advice

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Coronavirus fears see hand sanitiser and masks sell-out in Norfolk

People wearing face masks on the London Underground, as the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales and two more were identified in England - bringing the total number in the UK. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Football fans warned of delays after A47 accident

A Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation when travelling east on the A47. Picture: Google

Daughter’s heartfelt tribute to father who was murdered in front of her

Picture of Kumarathas Rajasingham. PIC: Norfolk Police

It’s the Friday pub quiz: February 28th The leap year one

How will you fare in our leap year quiz? PHOTO: GETTY
Drive 24