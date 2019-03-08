Gallery

Wymondham AC's Juliette Watkinson retains Holt 10K title as Ryston Runners' James O'Neill wins men's race

Action from the Holt 10K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Armstrong Archant

Wymondham Athletic Club's Juliette Watkinson proved she remains the woman to beat at the Holt 10K after she retained her title on Sunday.

Watkinson eased to victory in the sixth event of the Sportlink Grand Prix Series in 40:37, eclipsing her 2018 time by 22 seconds.

Norwich Road Runners' Jessica Behan was second in 41:30 with Dereham Runners' Louise Juby third in 43:11.

Watkinson was grateful to a clutch of fellow Wymondham members after breaking clear of the rest of the women's field.

"A lot of the other WAC runners were helping me along and I'm just pleased to get round - it was tougher than I thought it was going to be," she said. "I think I'm about the same time as I did last year but I feel a lot stronger this time around. I'm on a family weekend away so there have been a couple of late nights… there wasn't any drinking though!"

Action from the Holt 10K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Armstrong Action from the Holt 10K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Watkinson has been targeting improving her 5K time as she posted an impressive 18:29 at the first race of the Wroxham 5K Series last month. She is looking forward to trying to improve on that time later this month in the second event.

"I'm doing all the Wroxham races - that's the real target, to get the 5K time as close to 18 (minutes) as I can," she added. "Hopefully I can keep picking up points in the grand prix series as well. I've missed a few races due to holidays but I'm hoping to get a few more races in now."

Ryston Runner James O'Neill took overall victory in the North Norfolk Beach Runners event in 34:03, over a minute and a half ahead of the rest of the field. Christopher Hollinshead (Cannock & Stafford AC) was the runner-up in 35:48 with Jan Kaiser (City of Norwich AC) third in 35:54.

O'Neill hopes the event can spur him on for success on the track later this summer.

Action from the Holt 10K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Armstrong Action from the Holt 10K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Armstrong

"These sorts of races are great for building up your endurance on the track," he said. "I want to do a bit more track racing in the men's league for Ryston Runners so hopefully this can help with that."

Check out the full results here.

