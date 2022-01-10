Norfolk XC Championships: Bowen-Jones and Ruane take honours at Earlham Park

Gallery

Runners set off at the start of the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Bure Valley Harriers Callum Bowen-Jones took a convincing victory at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Earlham Park on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who is coached by Neil Featherby, produced a convincing performance, two years after taking the U20 crown, to win in 32:13. City of Norwich AC’s Jacob Ocal was second in 32:37 with Ironman Joe Skipper, who recently completed 50K in under three hours, third in 33:09.

Callum Bowen-Jones leads from the front. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Emily Ruane won the overall women’s event in 36:17 with CoNAC team-mate Mabel Beckett second in 37:16. Bungay Black Dogs’ Jo Andrews prevented a clean sweep of the podium for the Norwich club as she took third spot in 38:09.

Emily Ruane took victory at the Norfolk XC Championships. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

The course set around Earlham Park, which was just under 10K, was three loops for the senior field with two tough hills for runners to conquer. However, there were some outstanding performances right across all age categories from U11s right through to the seniors.

Earlham Park’s hosting of the event certainly proved popular with spectators, offering a good view of the race from various vantage points whilst officials from Athletics Norfolk and City of Norwich AC ensured all races ran smoothly.

This year’s championships also benefited from chip timing, provided by Total Race Timing, for all the age categories meaning a quick turnaround of results at the finish.

Runners setting off from the start line for the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

The leading runners will now be selected and offered places at the Inter Counties Championships in March set to take place at Loughborough.





Results

Under 11s

Boys: 1 Finlay Winship (CoNAC) 7:28; 2 Tom Barber (GYDAC) 7:57; 3 Thomas Howe 8:25

Girls: 1 Florence Abbott (CoNAC) 9:05; 2 Olivia Ord (Renegade Runners) 9:13; 3 Isabella White (CoNAC) 9:16





Under 13s

Boys: 1 Cameron Wedon (GYDAC) 12:19; 2 Milo Debbage (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 12:21; 3 Jack Browne (CoNAC) 12:21.

Girls: 1 Lexie Heather (CoNAC) 12:39; 2 Lottie Hood (CoNAC) 12:52; 3 Amber Goddard (CoNAC) 13:32.





Under 15s

Boys: 1 Zachary Dunne (CoNAC) 16:01; 2 Joe Machin (CoNAC) 16:45; 3 Mpaji Rose-Brown (CoNAC) 16:58

Girls: 1 Rosie Dickety (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 18:33; 2 Georgia Shirley (CoNAC) 18:36; 3 Esme Jonas (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 19:00.





Under 17s

Boys: 1 Jeya Kandola (CoNAC) 19:47; 2 Tim Bongaerts (CoNAC) 20:49; 3 Henry Jonas (CoNAC) 20:53

Girls: 1 Hattie Reynolds (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 18: 48; 2 Georgia Pegg (CoNAC) 21:26; 3 Eleanor Phillips (CoNAC) 21:49.





Under 20s

Men: 1 James Price (CoNAC) 32:34; 2 Reuben Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) 32:42; 3 Tyler Bilyard (CoNAC) 33:32.

Women: 1 Megan Gadsby (CoNAC) 21:49; 2 Grace Buchanon (CoNAC) 23:39; 3 Lottie Davidson (UEA) 24:25.





Senior women

Women overall: 1 Emily Ruane (CoNAC) 36:17; 2 Mabel Beckett (CoNAC) 37:16; 3 Jo Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) 38:09.

FU35: 1 Emily Ruane (CoNAC) 36:17; 2 Mabel Beckett (CoNAC) 37:16; 3 Alicia Lacey (Norwich Road Runners) 39:17.

F29-35: 1 Colleen Mukuya (GYDAC) 38:50; 2 Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC) 39:47; 3 Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 43:54.

F 40-44: 1 Amy Beck (Norwich Road Runners) 38:54; 2 Kate Murrell (Tri Anglia AC) 41:32; 3 Katherine Trehane (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 42:44.

F45-49: 1 Jo Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) 38:09; 2 Alexandra Ely (Wymondham AC) 42:11; 3 Caroline Houghton (Wymondham AC) 46:21.

F50-54: 1 Lynn Emmett (Beccles & Bungay Harriers) 43:16; 2 Rebecca Maun (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 48:06; 3 Amanda Marshall (Runners-next-the-Sea) 49:03.

F55-59: 1 Catherine Henery (CoNAC) 47:51; 2 Niki Park (Norwich Road Runners) 50:10; Karen Balcombe (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 52:46.

F60-64: 1 Claire Brown (Wymondham AC) 45:59; 2 Alison Stewart (Norwich Road Runners) 51:31; 3 Judy Crooks (Norwich Road Runners) 53:06.

F65-69: 1 Rosemary Jackson (Coltishall Jaguars) 58:36; 2 Pat Brightman (GYDAC) 1:16:41.

F70-74: 1 Christine Muttitt (F70-74) 1:01:33; 2 Cindy Burgess (F70-74) 1:04:24

F80+: Eva Osborne (Wymondham AC) 1:03:17

Senior men

Men overall: 1 Callum Bowen-Jones (Bure Valley Harriers) 32:13; 2 Jacob Ocal (CoNAC) 32:37; Joe Skipper (Team Skipper) 33:09.

MU35: 1 Callum Bowen-Jones (Bure Valley Harriers) 32:13; 2 Jacob Ocal (CoNAC) 32:37; Joe Skipper (Team Skipper) 33:09.

M29-35: 1 David Sparshott (CoNAC) 35:11; 2 Rob Simmonds (Ryston Runners AC) 35:43; 3 Daniel Smith (Ryston Runners) 37:24.

M40-44: 1 James Reed (Cambridge & Coleridge) 33:48; 2 Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) 33:55; 3 Gary Crush (CoNAC) 33:57.

M45-49: Kevin Holland (Wymondham AC) 35:46; 2 Jan Kaiser (CoNAC) 36:10; 3 Jeremy Rogers (Bure Valley Harriers) 36:59.

M50-54: 1 Adam Baker (CoNAC) 37:38; 2 Richard Ebbs (Ryston Runners AC) 38:33; 3 Nicholas Bensley (Ryston Runners AC) 39:34.

M55:59: 1 Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) 40:18; 2 Jonathan Cordle (Norwich Road Runners) 41:00; 3 Gary Grand (Norwich Road Runners) 42:37.

M60-64: 1 John Moore (Norfolk Gazelles) 39:33; 2 Phillip Hargreaves 41:06; 3 Rod Bye (Coltishall Jaguars) 43:21.

M65-69: 1 Stephen Rolfe (Norfolk Gazelles) 42:33; 2 Frank Gibben (Bure Valley Harriers) 45:58; 3 Phil Hurr (Bure Valley Harriers) 46:30.

M70-74: 1 Kevin Youngs (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 43:25; 2 Graham Walsh (Wymondham AC) 50:17; 3 Sam Weller (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 50:18.

M75-79: Jim Hayes (North Norfolk Beach Runner) 54:32





Runners setting off from the start line for the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Mabel Beckett was all smiles at the finish line after securing second place Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Joe Skipper took third place at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Bure Valley Harriers' Michael Eccles in action Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Callum Bowen Jones on his way to victory at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Tyler Bilyard in action at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

