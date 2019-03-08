Search

Hannah Waters at the double as Wymondham Town Ladies seal Norfolk Women's Cup victory at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 14:54 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 01 May 2019

Wymondham Town Ladies cruised to Norfolk Women's Cup final glory at Carrow Road against King's Lynn Town Ladies. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Wymondham Town Ladies cruised to a 4-1 win over King’s Lynn Town Ladies in the Norfolk Women’s Cup final held at Carrow Road for the first time.

Hannah Waters bagged a brace in Wymondham's impressive victory whilst Laura Nicholls and Summer Ward were also on target. King's Lynn grabbed a consolation thanks to an Emma Corbyn strike.

Wymondham showed their intent early on with Rebecca Russell and Waters looking dangerous for Wymondham. King's Lynn keeper Bryony Robinson made a smart save to deny Waters but she was not to be denied and in the 14th minute she gave Wymondham the lead when she latched on to some fine work by Nicholls before tapping home.

Deva Rawlings almost equalised for Lynn when her first time effort caught out goalkeeper, Ashleigh O'Callaghan. With the keeper beat, her effort fizzed just wide keeping the score at 1-0.

Wymondham then doubled their lead just before half time, scoring a goal similar to their first. Once again Nicholls used her pace to get away from the Lynn back line, but this time took the shot on herself and found the bottom corner of the net.

The second half started frantically with end-to-end action as both teams were creating chances.

King's Lynn substitute Chloe Witt was unable to convert from close range after a good pass from Russell, and Wymondham's Chardonnay Johnston saw her free kick from a dangerous position, blocked by the wall.

Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse then hit the post from distance up one end, followed by Nicholls being bravely stopped by Chloe Burch's slide tackle at the other.

Wymondham effectively killed the game with a third goal on 62 minutes, after a corner was headed clear but only to substitute Ward on the edge of the penalty area. Ward took a touch left and fired a lovely shot into the top left corner giving her team a three-goal cushion.

With 10 minutes to go, a long ball found Waters and the striker was able to use her pace to outrun tired Lynn legs, round the keeper and put the game out of reach.

Only moments later, King's Lynn finally got the goal they deserved when Corbyn fired into the bottom left corner to make it 4–1.

Drive 24
