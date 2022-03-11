Norfolk star wins LTA award

Norfolk teenager Ben Bartram has been named as the LTA Tennis Awards Junior Wheelchair Player of the Year 2021.

The 16-year-old started off last year as the new world junior number one in the ITF world rankings and went on to win three gold medals at the School Games national finals, and the singles and doubles at the prestigious British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships ITF Junior Series in July.

In October, he led the junior Great Britain team to a brilliant silver medal in the World Team Cup in Sardinia and will now be on a three-person shortlist for the Junior Player of the Year award, alongside Matilda Mutavdzic and Jack Pinnington Jones, with the winner to be announced in May.

He said: “I feel honoured to receive this award and I’m excited to be shortlisted alongside Matilda and Jack for the Junior Player of the Year award. There were great moments for me last year, and I am looking forward to building on that as we progress further into 2022.”











