Norfolk Under-18s to face Sussex at The Den in FA County Youth Cup final

Norfolk Under-18s secured their place in the FA County Youth Cup final with victory over Essex in the last four. Picture: Oliver Harrison Archant

Norfolk FA's Under-18 representative squad will face Sussex FA in the FA County Youth Cup final at Millwall FC's, The Den, on Sunday, May 3 (1pm kick-off).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will be the third successive final the youngsters have got to and team manager Gavin Lemmon hopes the county gets behind his side.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "This season's group of players have once again excelled in the difficult circumstances of only coming together as a squad to partake in this national competition and they've done themselves and the whole County proud with their achievements to date. I hope we can get as many supporters at the final as possible with the fixture being played at a neutral venue, and we hope the Norfolk Football community rallies round to make the most of us reaching our 3rd consecutive final."

Norfolk FA have organised a supporters coach, which will depart from the FDC at Bowthorpe at 8am. Tickets are £15 each and include free entry into the ground.

If you wish to purchase any tickets call Kate Dixon on 01603 704050 option 1 then 2 or email Kate.Dixon@NorfolkFA.com.