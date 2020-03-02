Search

Norfolk Under-18s to face Sussex at The Den in FA County Youth Cup final

PUBLISHED: 14:33 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 02 March 2020

Norfolk Under-18s secured their place in the FA County Youth Cup final with victory over Essex in the last four. Picture: Oliver Harrison

Archant

Norfolk FA's Under-18 representative squad will face Sussex FA in the FA County Youth Cup final at Millwall FC's, The Den, on Sunday, May 3 (1pm kick-off).

It will be the third successive final the youngsters have got to and team manager Gavin Lemmon hopes the county gets behind his side.

He said: "This season's group of players have once again excelled in the difficult circumstances of only coming together as a squad to partake in this national competition and they've done themselves and the whole County proud with their achievements to date. I hope we can get as many supporters at the final as possible with the fixture being played at a neutral venue, and we hope the Norfolk Football community rallies round to make the most of us reaching our 3rd consecutive final."

Norfolk FA have organised a supporters coach, which will depart from the FDC at Bowthorpe at 8am. Tickets are £15 each and include free entry into the ground.

If you wish to purchase any tickets call Kate Dixon on 01603 704050 option 1 then 2 or email Kate.Dixon@NorfolkFA.com.

