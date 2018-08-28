Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Under-18s cruise into last eight of County Cup with fine display

PUBLISHED: 14:24 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:52 27 November 2018

Norfolk Under-18s are through to the FA County Cup quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Isle of Man. Picture: Steve Ames

Norfolk Under-18s are through to the FA County Cup quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Isle of Man. Picture: Steve Ames

Archant

Norfolk Under 18s are through to the quarter-finals of the FA County Youth Cup after beating Isle of Man 3-1.

Norfolk Under-18s midfielder George Quantrill in action against Isle of Man. Picture: Steve AmesNorfolk Under-18s midfielder George Quantrill in action against Isle of Man. Picture: Steve Ames

It was clear to see early on that Norfolk wanted to play on the front foot and pressure the Isle of Man goalkeeper.

On the 30-minute mark a low bouncing cross from Norfolk’s left was met by the head of James Bemrose, who put the ball over the bar.

The continuous pressure from Norfolk finally led to the opening goal of the game when Josh Ford launched a long throw into the opposition box. With the ball bouncing around in the Isle of Man penalty area Emre Upston poked the ball home to give Norfolk the lead just before the half-time whistle.

With less than three minutes played in the second half Norfolk were caught out when a shot from the edge of the area beat Connor Milligan in the Norfolk goal.

The early second half goal for the visitors received an instant reaction from the Norfolk boys when Bemrose latched onto a through ball from the midfield. He used his pace to go round the keeper and calmly slot the ball home, giving the boys in green the lead once more just three minutes after the visitor’s goal.

Norfolk stepped up a gear in the last 15 minutes and the Islanders’ keeper pulled off three incredible saves at full stretch in the space of five minutes to keep them in the game.

Norfolk managed to put the game to bed when a cross from Norfolk’s overlapping left back Brady Philpot found the head of Bemrose who buried the ball into the net for his second goal of the game.

The draw for the last eight will be made in early December with the match due to be played on January 19.

Norfolk U18s: Milligan, Bagley, Philpott, Quantrell, Ford, Johnson, Forbes, Murphy, Bemrose, Upston, Watts. Subs: Gilding–Hewitt, Lane, Tinkler, Wing, Lane

Isle of Man U18s: Horbury, Wood, Bridson, Ibanez, Crook, Camarda, Batty, Baines, Andrews, Quirk, Chatel. Subs: Skelcher–Maxwell, Smith, Walters, Lane, Cooil

Referee: Andrew Hitchcox (St Ives)

Latest from the EDP

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents from a village in Norfolk rally round to help a homeless man get back on his feet

Residents help homeless man find his feet.

Homeless charity hopes to bring converted bus to Norwich

Eric Hewson, founder of homeless charity the Harvey Lewis Appeal, holding a Kit Bag, which includes toiletries and a sleeping bag for vulnerable people.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Jon Punt: The evolution of Alex Tettey and how City are reaping the rewards

Jon Punt
Alex Tettey has been at the centre of Norwich City's surge to the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together?

Chris Lakey
Todd Cantwell is being given plenty of playing time by Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

‘I thought Leeds were good but Norwich are probably better’ – Hull chief full of praise for Canaries

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins met Norwich boss Daniel Farke ahead of last season's dramatic 4-3 win for the Tigers at the KCom Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set for non-league raid? Is Nelson finally on his way out?

Is Nelson Oliveira finally on his way out of Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: City youngsters set for Holland loan move

Adam Phillips looks set for Dordrect. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘They have the quality to score goals’ – Tigers threat is still a concern for Canaries

Daniel Farke is fully focussed on Norwich City maintaining their excellent form Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Jon Punt: The evolution of Alex Tettey and how City are reaping the rewards

Alex Tettey has been at the centre of Norwich City's surge to the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists