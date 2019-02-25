Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norfolk Under 18s through to final of FA County Youth Cup after Cheshire win

25 February, 2019 - 14:19
Norfolk Under 18s will take on Manchester FA in the final of the FA County Youth Cup. Picture: Norfolk FA

Norfolk Under 18s will take on Manchester FA in the final of the FA County Youth Cup. Picture: Norfolk FA

Archant

Norfolk Under 18s are through to the FA County Youth Cup final after a 3-1 win over Cheshire.

Norfolk will take on Manchester FA on Saturday, April 13 in the final at a venue, which is yet to be confirmed, but had to do it the hard way after falling behind early on at Cheshire.

As the game started to settle down, Norfolk started to dictate the pattern of the game, maintaining good position with the Cheshire side being very disciplined with all 11 players behind the ball.

However, they couldn’t find a way through before the break but the visitors were level 10 minutes into the second half when James Bemrose pressured a defender into a mistake before calmly rounding the keeper and slotting the ball home.

Norfolk went in front soon after when substitute Aaron Rich rose the highest to meet a corner from Cameron Wing on the left.

In the dying minutes with Cheshire pushing forward, the Norfolk side caught out their opponents with a well worked counter attack that resulted in substitute Karol Wengrzik sealing Norfolk’s place in the final.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men injured in altercation in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Norwich chef Roger Hickman banned from driving after speeding on A11 at 100mph

Chef Roger Hickman. Picture: Newman Associates

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Armed police called to Lowestoft street after reports of a person with a gun

Britten Road, Lowestoft. GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists