Norfolk Under 18s through to final of FA County Youth Cup after Cheshire win

Norfolk Under 18s will take on Manchester FA in the final of the FA County Youth Cup. Picture: Norfolk FA Archant

Norfolk Under 18s are through to the FA County Youth Cup final after a 3-1 win over Cheshire.

Norfolk will take on Manchester FA on Saturday, April 13 in the final at a venue, which is yet to be confirmed, but had to do it the hard way after falling behind early on at Cheshire.

As the game started to settle down, Norfolk started to dictate the pattern of the game, maintaining good position with the Cheshire side being very disciplined with all 11 players behind the ball.

However, they couldn’t find a way through before the break but the visitors were level 10 minutes into the second half when James Bemrose pressured a defender into a mistake before calmly rounding the keeper and slotting the ball home.

Norfolk went in front soon after when substitute Aaron Rich rose the highest to meet a corner from Cameron Wing on the left.

In the dying minutes with Cheshire pushing forward, the Norfolk side caught out their opponents with a well worked counter attack that resulted in substitute Karol Wengrzik sealing Norfolk’s place in the final.