Norfolk Boys warm up for new season with a tough challenge at Eaton Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 15:32 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 04 April 2019

The Norfolk Under-18 boys teams line up with their opponents from Eaton Golf Club before their triangular friendly match Picture: NORFOLK CGU

Norfolk’s under-18 boys played their annual pre-season warm-up against the Eaton Myhill and Cullington teams on a sunny spring afternoon.

This tri-match fixture was extremely competitive and all games counted, as the Myhill format demanded full concentration from all the foursomes involved.

John Rix and Carl Heywood organised the Myhill and Cullington pairings while junior county manager Norman Blanch and Nick Macartney and Sammy Martin reciprocated for Norfolk.

The match was won by Eaton’s Myhill team with a 25 up total, followed by Norfolk on 16 up and the Cullington team on 15 up.

Details: Norfolk versus Cullington 2 up, Norfolk versus Myhill 12 down, Cullington versus Myhill 6 down.

Norfolk boys: Mason Bernstein, Ewan Marshall, Ethan Richmond, Jacob Jeary, Kieran Myatt, James Bennett, Sean Rafferty, Charlie Woodward, Alfie Edgson, James Black.

Eaton Myhill: George Morris, Jamie Smith, James Ong, Tom Clements, Mark Eglington, Finlay Heywood, Mark Jackson, John Rix, Neil Harrison, Phil Sayers.

Cullington Myhill: Louie Cine, David Bussey, David Woodmansee, Scott Brinkley, Mark Harvey, John Aspland, Carl Heywood, David Rush, Richard Mynott, Alan Rose.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Seniors played a friendly match against Bedfordshire at Thetford Golf Club.

A bright sunny day saw strong morning performances, with the hosts winning four of the six greensomes matches - Mark Skipper and Peter Allott (5&4), John Tavener and David Pattrick (4&3), Michael Horley and Paul Robson (2&1) and Richard Oakes and Adrian Myhill (2&1).

In the afternoon betterball matches the pairs of Tavener and Pattrick and Horley and Robson won again, 2 & 1 and 4 & 3 respectively. Oakes and Myhill halved their match but three matches were lost, meaning that overall the day was halved.

The seniors will now be aiming to build on a positive start to the season in their next friendly against Norfolk Ladies on April 20.

