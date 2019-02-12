Why you should choose Norfolk for your next golf break

Norfolk is the perfect destination for a golf break Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Photographer@TORWAI

What do you look for in a golf holiday? Somewhere that’s far away enough to feel like an escape without spending most of a day getting there? Top-notch golf courses in an idyllic location? Local places of interest to visit during your weekend break? Norfolk has it all – and more!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf & Country Club features two 18-hole courses set on the banks of the River Wensum in Norfolk Paicture: Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf & Country Club Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf & Country Club features two 18-hole courses set on the banks of the River Wensum in Norfolk Paicture: Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf & Country Club

There are lots of reasons why more than three million people visit Norfolk for an overnight stay each year*. Some come to escape to the countryside or coast, where they can walk, cycle or birdwatch to their heart’s content. Others come to visit our historic city, complete with iconic Norman castle. But Norfolk is also a fantastic golf destination.

A couple of hours drive from London, and with easy access from the Midlands, Norfolk is ideally positioned for a short break. Whether you’re heading off after work on a Friday to enjoy a weekend of golf, or taking advantage of special mid-week rates, Norfolk is hard to beat.

For fair-weather golfers, Norfolk’s also got the best climate in the UK for year-round golfing. It is the sunniest and driest county, with summer temperatures among the best, meaning a golf break in Norfolk can be enjoyed 12 months of the year.

“Norfolk really does have everything you need for a fantastic golf break,” says Bridgette Hall, owner of Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club, which has two 18-hole courses set in the idyllic landscape of the Wensum Valley.

Norwich Castle is the city's defining landmark Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Norwich Castle is the city's defining landmark Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

“The beautiful countryside provides the perfect setting for courses which are not only great to play, but also offer an escape from our busy lives. They’re also a haven for wildlife, with the keen-eyed golfer able to spot a range of different animals during a round, especially first thing in the morning and at dusk.

“Norfolk has attracted golfers for centuries thanks to a rich history of golfing, dating back to the opening of coastal courses in the late 1800s. This, coupled with the wide range of courses, makes it a great option for those looking for a golf break.”

Where can you play golf in Norfolk?

Little egret are regular visitors to the stretch of the River Wensum that flows through the golf course at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Little egret are regular visitors to the stretch of the River Wensum that flows through the golf course at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The topographical variation in the county makes for some great golf courses in a range of settings, from coastal links to parkland courses. There’s an option to suit all abilities, from newcomers to experienced players. Many golf clubs also have a resident professional, so if you’re looking to improve your game you can book a golf lesson, too.

You might also want to look for additional facilities, such as a driving range and putting practice area, where you can work on your game while you’re away.

Where to stay in Norfolk?

If you can bear to drag yourself away from the golf course, the Norfolk coast is just one of the many attractions of a weekend break in the county - pictured is Holkham Beach Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto If you can bear to drag yourself away from the golf course, the Norfolk coast is just one of the many attractions of a weekend break in the county - pictured is Holkham Beach Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For those whose idea of a golf break doesn’t involve exploring the county, a golf hotel package is the best option. Most include unlimited golf, dinner, bed and breakfast – everything you need for a golf getaway.

Golf breaks in Norfolk aren’t just about the fantastic courses; combining a golf and spa break is a popular option. Take a break in the swimming pool or jacuzzi between rounds, relax in the sauna and steam room, or indulge in a massage. This is also ideal if you’re planning a break as a group, and not all members are keen golfers.

Golf and so much more

If you can bear to drag yourself away from the fairway, Norfolk has lots to offer visitors, from beautiful countryside and stretching coastline, to a Fine City steeped in culture and heritage.

Wildlife enthusiasts are spoiled for choice when it comes to natural spaces, added to which are an abundance of stately homes, heritage railways, more than 50 museums and historic sites, and all the culture, arts and restaurants that Norwich has to offer.

*Research by Visit Norfolk estimates that in 2017 there were 3,266,000 staying trips to Norfolk, staying a total of 13,492,000 nights.