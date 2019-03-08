Norfolk Sportshall athletics teams thrive at national championships in Manchester

Norfolk Girls Under 13s took gold at the Sportshall National Championships. Picture: Clive Poyner Archant

Norfolk Sportshall Athletics team’s under 13 girls are the national champions after an excellent performance in Manchester at Sportcity earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is the sixth time Norfolk has had a winning team as they took gold in the obstacle relay whilst Demilade Adegoke was first in the standing triple jump.

But all the girls performed at the top of their game to bring home the gold medal overall.

You may also want to watch:

The under 15 girls also performed admirably as they took the overall silver medal. Out of the 68 girls contesting the competition Daisy Dalrymple finished fifth overall and Grace Daniels sixth. Grace had an afternoon to remember as she partnered Eden Harrison to win the 8 lap paarlauf, performed 89 speedbounces in 30 seconds to come away as champion and then picked up bronze for good measure in the 4 lap race.

The under 13 boys finished third and came away with several individual medals. Barney Clarke claimed gold in the speedbounce, as did Jaiden Dean in the 4 lap race. Ethan Ellis took silver with a 65cm vertical jump whilst Miles Hovell picked up bronze in the shot with a throw of 9.92m.

The under 15 boys finished seventh with Conrad Winter and Jack Hart their star performers. Conrad finished 11th out of 68 competitors whilst Jack Hart picked up a bronze medal in the speedbounce.

To qualify for the national final the Norfolk teams had to win their regional competition beating Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. They then faced the winners of each of the 11 regions in the final.