Norfolk Tennis Awards winners progress to regional stage

PUBLISHED: 18:59 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 28 February 2019

Sam Alcock from Tennis Edge was named Young Person of the Year at the Norfolk Tennis Awards for 2018 Picture: Norfolk LTA

Norfolk LTA

The annual Norfolk Tennis Awards were held at Easton and Otley College, recognising the work put in around the county during 2018.

Norfolk LTA president Heather Bottomley and NLTA secretary Kathy Lofthouse hosted the annual general meeting and were joined by NLTA trustee Tony Edelsten to present the awards.

The event was well attended by club members from across the county, with the winners now advancing to the regional stage of the British Tennis Awards, which celebrate the achievements made by outstanding individuals and venues throughout the past year.

British Tennis includes thousands of inspirational individuals who dedicate their precious time and energy, including: 25,000 volunteers, 4,400 coaches and 940 officials. The awards highlight the achievements of some 20,000 schools, 2,700 clubs and over 9,700 LTA approved tournaments.

All county winners will now be judged by an LTA panel to determine regional winners, which are announced at the end of March.

The national finalists will be announced at the end of April and crowned at the awards ceremony taking place during Wimbledon in July.

NORFOLK TENNIS AWARDS 2018

• Lifetime Achievement – Gillian Ellis (Cringleford TC)

• Volunteer of the Year – Howard Bottomley (Cromer)

• Club of the Year – Great Massingham TC

• Young Person of the Year – Sam Alcock (Tennis Edge)

• Coach of the Year – Christopher Sanders (Great Massingham TC)

• Education – Sewell Park Academy, Norwich

• Disability Programme – East Anglia Tennis and Squash Club

• Tennis Official of the Year – Matt Breese (Easton Tennis Centre)

• Competition of the Year – Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club• •

• President’s Commendation, Volunteer of the Year section – Anne Lawton of Gt Massingham TC and Jeremy Storr of EATSC

• Life Vice-President – Hillary Kerrison

• Robin Lincoln Award – Richard Bloomfield

• Recognition for year’s service as county captains: Karen Highfield and Lucy Brooks

