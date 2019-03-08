'We are so proud' - Norfolk Special Olympic ski-ing champions destined for international success

Two young Norfolk skiers triumphed on the slopes at a Special Olympics competition at Norfolk Snowsports Club.

The competition, which took place on Sunday, has been held at the dry ski slope in Trowse for four years and showcases future sporting stars.

Timings from the event are recorded with Special Olympics Great Britain and the best go on to compete internationally.

Even though 43 competitors took part from Rosendale, Aldershot, Brentwood and Birmingham, it was Norfolk that shone.

Annabelle Lamb, 21, received two gold medals at the event and will take part in the National Winter Games in Switzerland in March next year.

Roman Carey, 10, also received two gold medals in his second only time racing on the main slope.

In total, Norfolk won seven medals at the event.

To find about adaptive ski sessions contact reception@norfolksnowsports.com