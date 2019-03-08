Search

'We are so proud' - Norfolk Special Olympic ski-ing champions destined for international success

PUBLISHED: 10:45 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 08 July 2019

A skier hits the slope in Trowse. Picture: James Bartlett

A skier hits the slope in Trowse. Picture: James Bartlett

Archant

Two young Norfolk skiers triumphed on the slopes at a Special Olympics competition at Norfolk Snowsports Club.

Onlookers watch the Special Olympics competition take place. Picture: James BartlettOnlookers watch the Special Olympics competition take place. Picture: James Bartlett

The competition, which took place on Sunday, has been held at the dry ski slope in Trowse for four years and showcases future sporting stars.

Timings from the event are recorded with Special Olympics Great Britain and the best go on to compete internationally.

Skiers assemble on the dry ski slope after seven medals. Picture: James BartlettSkiers assemble on the dry ski slope after seven medals. Picture: James Bartlett

You may also want to watch:

Even though 43 competitors took part from Rosendale, Aldershot, Brentwood and Birmingham, it was Norfolk that shone.

Smiles all around for Norfolk's triumph on the ski slopes. Picture: James BartlettSmiles all around for Norfolk's triumph on the ski slopes. Picture: James Bartlett

Annabelle Lamb, 21, received two gold medals at the event and will take part in the National Winter Games in Switzerland in March next year.

Roman Carey, 10, also received two gold medals in his second only time racing on the main slope.

In total, Norfolk won seven medals at the event.

To find about adaptive ski sessions contact reception@norfolksnowsports.com

Most Read

'A pathetic display' – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor's Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

'It was frightening' - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

