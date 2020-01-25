Norfolk Senior Cup/Thurlow Nunn: Upset at UEA into semi-finals after penalty drama

UEA won through to the semi-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup on penalties. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

The UEA caused an upset in the Norfolk Senior Cup as they beat Norwich United on penalties following a goalless draw.

The students booked their semi-final place thanks to a resolute defensive performance against the Planters, who could find no way through.

They will be joined in the last four by Wroxham and Great Yarmouth Town, who both won on Saturday afternoon whilst Dereham confirmed their semi-final spot in midweek with victory over Mundford.

The Yachtsmen won their 10th match in a row in all competitions with a 3-1 win at Harleston Town thanks to goals Charles Clarke (2) and Shaun Taylor. Jake Anema had earlier given Harleston the lead.

Yarmouth eased to a 2-0 win at Wymondham - Billy Wenn and Jamie Smith getting the goals.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Kirkley & Pakefield eased to a 3-1 win over FC Clacton but it was a day to forget for Swaffham Town as they were hammered 7-0 by Newmarket Town.

Stowmarket strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 7-0 win at Thetford Town as the Suffolk side preserved their 13-point gap at the top of the table.

In the First Division Mulbarton opened up a four-point gap at the top of the table after a 1-0 win at home against Sheringham. Tom Amis got the only goal of the game as second-placed Downham dropped points at home in a 0-0 draw with Ipswich Wanderers.

Goals from Josh Youngs and Josh Hazell helped Fakenham Town come from behind to win 2-1 win at Framlingham Town.

Norwich CBS continued their push for promotion with a 2-0 win at home against King's Lynn Town Reserves but Diss Town's slump continued with a 4-2 defeat at home against Leiston Town Reserves. Ryan Swift and Owen Betts were on target for the Tangerines, who dropped to ninth place in the table after being among the frontrunners earlier on this season.