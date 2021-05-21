Mulbarton chief looking to complete 'miracle' in Norfolk Senior Cup final

Published: 6:00 AM May 21, 2021

Mulbarton Wanderers first team managers, from left, Danny Self and Ben Thompson will be looking to mastermind an FA Vase victory this weekend. Photo: Jack Owen - Credit: Archant

Mulbarton Wanderers joint boss Ben Thompson believes it is nothing short of a “miracle” the journey the club has been on ahead of their Ashtons Legal Norfolk Senior Cup final against Gorleston this evening.

In this Covid interrupted season, Mulbarton earned plaudits for reaching the last 32 of the FA Vase and will be hoping to add some silverware when they take on the Greens at the FDC, Bowthorpe tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Thurlow Nunn First Division side caused a surprise in the semi-finals when they hammered Wroxham, who play in the Premier Division whilst they have also beaten Norwich CBS FC, King’s Lynn Town FC Reserves and Swaffham Town FC on their way to the final.

Thompson admits he feels a great deal of pride for what Wanderers have achieved so far.

“It has been quite a journey for the football club over the past few years and to progress how we have done and to find ourselves in the most prestigious Cup Final in the County is nothing short of a miracle,” he said. “We now want to make our little village club proud.”

Similarly to Mulbarton, Gorleston also beat higher opposition in the semi-finals as they beat reigning champions, Dereham Town FC thanks to a last-minute winner from Chris Henderson.

The Greens entered the quarter-finals having not conceded a goal against Thetford Town FC or Thorpe St. Andrews FC but edged past Caister 3-2 to reach the final four. The east coast outfit will be looking to lift Norfolk’s most prestigious cup competition for the first time since 2014.

Gorleston FC joint manager, Scott Butler told Norfolk FA: “It would be massive for Gorleston to win any trophy. At this level you play football to win trophies, and for us to have Gorleston in this position is massive, as me and Ricci are not just managers, we are Gorleston Fans, we have always been Gorleston Players and been a part of Gorleston. We now want to deliver it for everyone involved with club."

All County Cup Final fixtures are behind closed-door events except for limited club allocated tickets. Tickets are not on general sale nor will they be available at the gate.