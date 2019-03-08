Search

Dereham Town beat Thetford Town 2-1 after extra-time to lift Norfolk Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:37 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:52 30 April 2019

Dereham Town line up before the game PICTURE: Tony Thrussell

Dereham Town line up before the game PICTURE: Tony Thrussell

Favourites Dereham were indebted to an extra-time goal from Ryan Crisp as they edged past Thetford at Carrow Road to lift the Norfolk Senior Cup.

Robbie Priddle is congratulated by Thetford team-mates after equalising at Carrow RoadRobbie Priddle is congratulated by Thetford team-mates after equalising at Carrow Road

In a game that could have gone either way Crisp struck in the 107th minute to seal the win for the Bostik League North side.

Joe Gatting and Rhys Logan both had early efforts blocked for the Magpies before Thetford had the ball in the net through Valter Rocha but the linesman had flagged for offside.

Will Viner made a good save to deny Adam Hipperson before Dereham made the breakthrough in the 26th minute. Hipperson delivered a dangerous cross in from the left and Rhys Logan was on hand to guide the ball home from close range.

Play had been end to end and Thetford equalised in the 36th minute. Robbie Priddle netted the all important goal from close range after latching on to Quevin Castro's shot in the box.

Thetford Town line up before the gameThetford Town line up before the game

After the restart a poor clearance from Elliot Pride reached Rocha who hit a goal bound 22 yard drive but the keeper redeemed himself with a great full length save.

Danny White's men again went close in the 50th minute when Rocha found space inside the box and struck the base of the post. Minutes later the striker repeated the feat as Thetford piled on the pressure.

In the 81st minute it was Dereham's turn to come close when Hipperson headed Logan's cross on to the post while in added time Hipperson got to the byline and Crisp failed to net from point blank range, with Jamie Forshaw blazing the rebound over.

After a goalless opening period of extra-time Dereham made the breakthrough when Crisp turned sharply on the right and beat Viner with a low diagonal drive.

Thetford Town dangerman Valter Rocha takes aimThetford Town dangerman Valter Rocha takes aim

Rocha turned on the edge of the box and fired over before Castro also shot over as Thetford looked in vain for a way back.

Dereham: E Pride, D Beaumont, T McLeish, D Hinton, A Plumstead, D Frary, R Logan, A Smith (K Wengrzik 63), J Gatting (J Forshaw 63),R Crisp (S Kelleher 112), A Hipperson.

Thetford: W Viner, S Bond, L Bailey, R Bailey (D Coomber-Willis 120), N Clarke (J Carver 93), B Sandwell (H Hutt 71), E Smith, V Rocha, R Priddle, Q Castro, M Morton. Ref: R Head; Att: 968.

A decent crowd gathers in the Main Stand at Carrow RoadA decent crowd gathers in the Main Stand at Carrow Road

There is more action at Carrow Road this evening with Gorleston Reserves taking on Sprowston Athletic in the final of the Norfolk Junior Cup (7.30pm).

The prize on offerThe prize on offer

