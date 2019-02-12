Thetford Town beat Mattishall in extra-time to book place in Norfolk Senior Cup Final

Valter Rocha was on target for Thetford Town in their Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final against Mattishall Picture: CLUB Archant

Thetford Town booked their place in the Norfolk Senior Cup final after seeing off a brave Mattishall side 4-2 in extra-time at the FDC, Bowthorpe.

It looked as though it was going to be a miss match when Thetford went two up inside four minutes through Elliott Smith and top scorer Valta Rocha.

But the underdogs got back in it through a 23rd minute penalty before taking advantage of some poor defending to equalise on the hour mark.

The game went to extra-time and Thetford finally sealed a final date against Dereham Town at Carrow Road in the second period through goals from Bradley Sandell and substitute Quevin Castro. A late goal condemned Gorleston to a 2-1 defeat at leaders Histon in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. After going behind on 17 minutes to a goal from Dan Brown the Greens hit back midway through the second period when recently introduced substitute Mitch McKay fired home a spectacular free-kick. But that was as good as it got, with Max York firing home in the 89th minute to settle it.