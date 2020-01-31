Search

Norfolk Senior Cup final draw - and some date changes for Carrow Road matches

PUBLISHED: 20:30 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:30 31 January 2020

The Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final draw has been made PICTURE: Tony Thrussell

Archant, Prospect House, Norwich

Wroxham will face holders Dereham Town in the semi-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup - while Great Yarmouth Town will face UEA.

Norfolk FA have also announced a change of dates for the other County Cup finals held at Carrow Road.

The dates of the Norfolk Junior Cup, Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup and Norfolk Women's Cup have all changed from those released earlier this season, after consultation with the Canaries to fit in with other events at the stadium.

The Norfolk Senior Cup final remains on Monday, March 23 (7.45pm) but the Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup is now on Tuesday, April 14 (7.45pm), the Norfolk Women's Cup on Sunday, April 19 (11am) and the Norfolk Junior Cup on Tuesday, April 28 (7.45pm). The Senior Cup semi-finals will both be played at the FDC at Bowthorpe. Great Yarmouth Town will face UEA on Tuesday, February 18 (7.45pm) while Wroxham and Dereham clash the following evening, also at 7.45pm. Entry for all the County Cup finals at Carrow Road and the Senior Cup semi-finals will be £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk FA Veterans have new sponsors in One Broker Ltd.

The league was formed in 2010 and has enjoyed a highly successful period to date, resulting in its growth to five divisions and the introduction of a League Cup competition.

Teams from across the county play in what will now be known as The One Broker Veterans League thanks to the regional insurance firm becoming Norfolk FA's Official Insurance Partner and supporter of grassroots football.

The sponsorship was launched at the Premiership match between Thetford and Cringleford.

Norfolk FA chief executive, Gavin Lemmon said: "We're really excited to announce this new partnership with One Broker. Not only are the organisation providing valuable support to us and the development of the local game, they are presenting a real opportunity for Norfolk clubs to be proactive in supporting their own sustainability, via simple promotion of insurance products that ultimately everybody needs."

