Dereham ease into Norfolk Senior Cup final after beating Swaffham

PUBLISHED: 21:53 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:53 27 February 2019

Dereham Town reached the Norfolk Senior Cup final after beating Swaffham Town Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Dereham Town reached the Norfolk Senior Cup final after beating Swaffham Town Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Dereham recovered from an early shock to cruise through to the Norfolk Senior Cup final with a 6-1 thrashing of Swaffham at the FDC in Bowthorpe.

Underdogs Swaffham made a great start, going ahead after just five minutes.

Dereham failed to clear their lines after a free-kick, with the ball being played back out to the right. Nick Castellan delivered to the far post where the unmarked Kyle Plumb had the simple task of heading home.

In the 16th minute Dereham’s Jamie Forshaw’s miscued drive fell to Adam Hipperson but he fired over.

There was little between the sides in a scrappy opening. Dereham missed a great chance in the 28th minute when Joe Gatting latched onto Miller’s attempted header back to Tommy Rix but the Pedlars keeper made a fine stop as he looked to net.

Dereham won three successive corners but failed to penetrate the Swaffham defence. They then missed another golden opportunity when Rhys Logan progressed into the box before setting up Forshaw who could not finish from close range.

However, the Magpies’ pressure paid off in the 43rd minute when Adam Smith netted from point-blank range after Logan’s ball from the right. Within minutes Dereham were in front when Gatting beat Rix with a superb 25-yard left-foot drive to give his side an interval lead.

The Magpies soon increased their lead after the break; Adam Plumstead found Rhys Logan on the right with a long ball and he displayed immaculate control before beating Rix with a low diagonal drive in the 50th minute. As they continued to press Forshaw fed Gatting who turned well and fired home a fierce drive for Dereham’s fourth and his second in the 57th minute.

Swaffham created a chance when Castellan delivered a deep free-kick into the Dereham box but Ryan Pearson steered the ball wide when well placed.

On time Gatting produced another 25-yarder to complete his hat-trick and Dereham’s fifth. In added time Forshaw added a sixth with a cool finish as the Pedlars tired.

Dereham: E Pride, D Beaumont, O Murphy, D Hinton, D Frary, A Plumstead (T McLeish 84), R Logan, A Smith, J Gatting, J Forshaw, A Hipperson (J Wengrzik 71). Sub not used: G Quantrell.

Swaffham: T Rix, D Tindall, L Duarte (S Cater 68), D Miller, M Gilchrist, L Reed (C South 75), N Castellan, T Hunt, K Plumb, R Pearson, J Jackson (A Sewell 33). Subs not used: S Rahma, A Watson.

Ref: P Burnham

Att: 253

