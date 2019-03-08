Dereham Town visit Thetford Town in Norfolk Senior Cup in repeat of last season's final

Norfolk Senior Cup holders Dereham Town Picture: TONY THRUSSELL Archant, Prospect House, Norwich

Tuesday night's draw for the third round of the Norfolk Senior Cup threw up a repeat of last season's final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holders Dereham Town will start the defence of their trophy at Thetford Town, the team they beat 2-1 at Carrow Road back in April.

You may also want to watch:

The draw was conducted during the half-time interval of the final second round tie between Great Yarmouth Town and Sprowston Athletic at The Wellesley, which the Bloaters won 3-2 after extra-time.

Rob McCombe's side now face a home derby against Acle United from the top flight of the Anglian Combination while neighbours Gorleston face a testing trip to Wroxham.

The other all Thurlow Nunn League tie sees Swaffham Town play host to Norwich United.

Full draw: UEA v Attleborough Town, Wroxham v Gorleston, Stalham Town v Wymondham Town, Diss Town v Mundford, Great Yarmouth Town v Acle United, Thetford Town v Dereham Town, Swaffham Town v Norwich United. Harleston Town v Fakenham Town.