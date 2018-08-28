Search

Norfolk Schools through to semi-finals of National Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 15 January 2019

Norfolk Schools are through to the semi-finals of the English Schools National Cup after a 4-1 win over Cleveland Schools. Picture: Danny Muskett

Archant

Norfolk Schools are through to the semi-finals of the English Schools National Cup after a 4-1 win over Cleveland Schools.

Norfolk will now play Sussex in the last four of the competition after goals from Sonil Vasileiau (2), Colby Watts and Evan Perry saw off Cleveland.

The Norfolk squad are also sitting in second place behind Bedfordshire in the SE England Under 16 League. A win over Hertfordshire later this month

could also see the team reaching SE England semi finals for the third year running.

Norfolk squad: Ollie Roberts (Hethersett), Jacob North (Ormiston), James Everett (Stalham), Kyle Halil (Diss), Josh Wells (Thetford), Brook Hinton (Notre Dame), Ollie Whittaker (Wymondham), Joe Muskett (Taverham), Olly Rampling (Hellesdon), Colby Watts (Hethersett), James Ketteridge (Wymondham), Evan Perry (Hellesdon), Tyler Matthews (Diss), Calum Dickinson (Hellesdon), Rilewa Razzaq (Notre Dame), Manny Akpan (Thorpe), Sonil Vasileiau (Hellesdon), James Dickerson (Acle).

